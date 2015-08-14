Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander C.J. Wilson will undergo season ending elbow surgery to remove bone chips.

Wilson went on the disabled list July 31 with elbow inflammation.

”When you first shut down a pitcher, you’re obviously hoping that it would be short term and he’d able to regain his form to go out there,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I think there was a lot of things that could take place. That was one of them.

”To be honest with you, I had no idea what direction this was going to go -- could be surgical, could be rest, could be a lot of things. In this case, it’s surgical. After seeing the doctors, I‘m sure they laid out that option, but it’s pretty apparent he needs the surgery.

“I think everyone feels that this is the best course of action for him. This has been his decision, and the medical staff’s decision, the whole way. It was nothing that we pushed on him or talked to him about.”

After seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache Tuesday, Wilson mulled over his choices before deciding to have the surgery soon. Wilson had the elbow drained four times this season. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

Wilson, 34, went 8-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 21 starts. He is guaranteed $20 million in 2016, the final year of a five-year $77.5 million contract.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-8, 4.69 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 5-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Johnny Giavotella moved back into the leadoff spot after hitting seventh the previous three games and batting first in just two of the past nine games. “We’re putting him back up there today,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s batted sporadically leadoff. He’s been pretty consistent in the batter’s box. He’s got some really big hits for us late in games. He brings an energy that is important to any team. He loves to play. He’s given us a guy that is versatile in the lineup whether he hits first, fifth or ninth or wherever.” Giavotella was a Royals’ 2008 second round pick and hit .238 in 125 games over four seasons with Kansas City. He had a bunt single in the ninth and walked in the third in the 7-6 triumph over the Royals and has hit safely in 20 of 22 games.

--SS Erick Aybar was a late scratch with tightness in his lower back. Aybar played all 13 innings Wednesday in a loss at Chicago. He felt the back act up during batting practice. While the Angels are saying it is day-to-day, Aybar is not sure he will be able to avoid the disabled list. “I‘m not sure,” he said. “I’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

--INF Taylor Featherston, who had played 40 games at third, 19 at shortstop and seven at second base, started at shortstop with SS Erick Aybar scratched with back tightness. It was only Featherston’s fifth start at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 at the plate, recorded two putouts and four assists in the 7-6 victory over the Royals.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his 13th career start Friday against the Royals. He is 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA. He yielded six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in an April 11 loss to the Royals.

--CF Mike Trout was checked out by the trainer and manager Mike Scioscia in the ninth inning while at first base. Trout said he had calf cramps, but is fine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the best we could come up with. There were some things we had to do with so many guys out of position.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on late adjustments on a win vs. Kansas City on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 13 Wilson will have season-ending surgery.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino