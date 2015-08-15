Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Erick Aybar remained unavailable to the Angels Friday, getting treatment for his bad back.

Aybar aggravated his back during batting practice Thursday and was a late scratch, replaced by light-hitting Taylor Featherston.

“Better, but still not quite where he needs to be, but he’s moving in the right direction, which is good,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Certainly, if he’s going to be down for a week to 10 days, you have to look at some other options. But this is Day 2, and hopefully it won’t be much longer.”

Aybar hit .312 in his past 45 games to raise his average to .271.

“I think that it’s an eye-opener for some people when Erick is not there,” Scioscia said. “A lot of people take him for granted. Not us. This guy is part of the heartbeat of this team and plays every game, every inning and plays at such a high level and can really do so many things on a baseball field that can help you win games. That’s a big piece part of our lineup that’s missing.”

Scioscia said Aybar can hit .270, .280 and play Gold Glove-caliber shortstop.

“Any given year, it’s tough to replace what Erick does,” Scioscia said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-5, 4.36 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-7, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Taylor Featherston started his sixth game at shortstop. The Angels are 5-1 when he is the starting shortstop, but there is a dramatic drop-off offensively between Featherston and starting SS Erick Aybar, who missed his second straight game with a back issue. “Taylor is in there to catch ground balls and play good defense,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You hope on the offensive side, there’s not too much put on during the course of the game.” Featherston is hitting .135 with four extra-base hits in 91 at-bats after hitting .260 in Double-A last season. “He has some growth to do on the offensive end, that’s tough to accomplish at the major league level,” Scioscia said. Expect Scioscia to pinch hit for Featherston late in games if the Angels trail as he did Thursday and Friday.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Saturday, lost his previous start against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. In two career starts against the Royals, Shoemaker is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA, yielding 10 runs in nine innings.

--3B David Freese, who is on the disabled list with a fractured right index finger, is sorely missed by the Angels. When he was injured on July 22, the Angels were 54-40, leading the AL West. Sans Freese, the Angels are hitting .221 (155-for-702) with a 6-14 record.

--RHP Jared Weaver’s streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings at Kauffman Stadium ended when the Royals scored three in sixth inning. Weaver, who was making his second start since coming off the disabled list with left hip inflammation, yielded three runs, one unearned, on four hits, two walks and two hit batters in six innings. The big blow was 1B Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer. “Just one bad pitch,” said Weaver, who is 0-5 in six starts since a May 30 victory.

--CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run-producing double in the first inning for the only Angels run. He has a .391 career batting average against the Royals.

--SS Erick Aybar missed his second straight game with back tightness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m getting my pitch to hit and I‘m missing my pitch. There’s nothing I can do, but keep fighting, keep battling. It is frustrating, but this game gives and takes away, right now it’s taking away.” -- 1B Albert Pujols.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (back tightness) missed his second straight game Aug. 14.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 13 Wilson will have season-ending surgery.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino