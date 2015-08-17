Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Matt Shoemaker was selected the AL Pitcher of the Month in August 2014, when he went 6-1 with a 1.31 ERA.

After consecutive horrid starts against the Royals and White Sox, Shoemaker was demoted Sunday, optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. In a Saturday loss to the Royals, Shoemaker allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

“I’ll make the best of it,” Shoemaker said. “I kind of put myself in this position. If I pitch better, it’s not an issue, right? I’ve got to go out there and get better, fix some things and get back here as quick as I can.”

With the bullpen overworked after Shoemaker’s quick exit, the Angels called up a couple of fresh arms.

“That’s definitely part of it,” Shoemaker said. “It’s not the only bit, definitely. I need to get right, and I know that. I’ve got to work on some things. The bullpen’s been taxed. I didn’t help them (Saturday). They had to pick up seven-plus innings, so that doesn’t help.”

After setting an Angels’ record with 16 wins as a rookie, Shoemaker is going back to the minors as a sophomore, looking for a fix.

“I think Matt totally understood it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s very motivated to get back to where he needs to go. I think he sees the opportunity to work on some stuff and maybe to get back closer to where he needs to be. It’s never an easy decision, it’s never an easy conversation but I think that we all feel very strongly that it’s right for Matt and for us. Hopefully he’ll emerge on the other side of this as the pitcher closer to where we need him to be.”

“There’s a number of factors that went into Shoe’s decision. I think first and foremost we’re trying to get him in a place to work on a couple of things to see if he can iron some things out. Sometimes it’s tough in a major league environment. With Shoe it is really the last chance we have (this season) to maybe take that half step backwards and work on stuff and move forward as we get into the latter part.”

The Angels will have to come up with a starter Thursday against the White Sox to take Shoemaker’s place.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-4, 4.61 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Ryan Jackson, who was acquired in a May 7 trade with the Royals for C Drew Butera, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was hitting .295 with 16 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He played 73 games at shortstop, but made his Angels debut at third base, an eighth inning defensive replacement. “He has more professional experience (than Taylor Featherston),” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s played at higher levels. I think his skill set is a little different than Taylor‘s, but he’s probably a little more polished in some parts of the game that Taylor is still working on, being a young player. We know he can catch ground balls and play shortstop. Offensively he’ll put the ball in play. But, probably the same role we’re looking at with Taylor.”

--RHP Cam Bedrosian, a former first-round pick and the son of 1987 NL Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian, was recalled from Salt Lake. He had not allowed a run in his past 10 Triple-A games. He was optioned Aug. 7 to the Bees.

--RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six games after being optioned July 29. He did not allow a run in 14 of 20 appearances with the Angels before missing 34 games with a strained left oblique. He had a 10.13 ERA in nine outings when he came off the DL.

--INF Taylor Featherston was placed on the disabled list with an upper back strain. Featherston said he received an injection in Chicago after popping a rib. He was hitting .130 in 74 games.

--SS Erick Aybar returned to the lineup after missing three games with a bad back. He went 1-for-4 Sunday in the extra-inning loss to the Royals. “Yesterday, he really didn’t try to swing left-handed,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He took ground balls and felt really good and really it was just a matter today of seeing how he was swinging the bat from the left side.”

--RHP Cory Rasmus went on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm strain, retroactive to Friday. He had a 5.06 ERA in seven games, including one start.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re still in it. You don’t want to fall too far behind, but we’re far from being out of it.” -- C Chris Iannetta, after Baltimore overtook the Angels for the second wild-card berth, the first time since July 2 they are not in a playoff position.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (back tightness) missed his second straight game Aug. 14. He was back in the lineup Aug. 16.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16, retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 16. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 13 Wilson will have season-ending surgery.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino