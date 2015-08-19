Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Most major leaguers stick to the “one day at a time” mantra, explaining that no game is bigger than the next. But that wasn’t the case for Los Angeles Angels closer Huston Street on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox.

On a nationally televised game Sunday night against the Royals, Street blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, the Angels eventually losing the game in the 10th. So when he was called upon to hold the Angels’ one-run lead over the White Sox one night later on Monday, Street admitted he felt added responsibility.

“I‘m not going to pretend as if (Monday) didn’t mean a little bit more, as if I didn’t feel little bit more sense of responsibility,” said Street, who ranks tied for second in the American League with 29 saves. “I needed to get it done. I let the team down by not executing and that really frustrated me. I normally execute those pitches in those situations.”

Street has been the majors’ most efficient closer since 2011, converting 92 percent of his save opportunities (155 for 169), including 46 of 52 as an Angel.

“You have to turn the page every day, it’s your job,” Street said. “And like I say, they pay everybody else to remember, they pay me to forget. There’s very few times I’ll admit I have to get it done, or else. (Monday) was one of those.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-8, 4.78 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-9, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday against the White Sox. It’ll be Weaver’s third start since missing 40 games with an inflamed left hip. In the two starts since his return, he’s allowed four earned runs in 11 innings. He is 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 12 career starts vs. Chicago.

--3B Kaleb Cowart was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday and was in the starting lineup to make his major league debut. He began the season at Class-A Inland Empire before being promoted to Salt Lake June 11, where he hit .323 in 62 games.

--INF Conor Gillaspie was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the roster for 3B Kaleb Cowart. Gillaspie hit .203 with one homer, nine RBIs, a .250 on-base percentage and .344 slugging percentage in 17 games after being acquired from the White Sox on July 24.

--RHP Garrett Richards went seven-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks. He had just four strikeouts and is averaging 5.1 strikeouts per start this season, down from 6.3 strikeouts per start last year. But he said it’s part of his evolution as a pitcher. “That’s something that’s come along with my development,” Richards said when asked about pitching to contact. “When you start nibbling, that’s when you get into bad counts and you start having to pitch to the hitter instead of pitching your game. It’s something I’ve been working on since being in the big leagues and something I value for me to be successful. Going at guys and getting ahead of guys is something I‘m trying to do right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s funny, (Angels trainer Rick Smith) brought it up a few days ago, I didn’t even realize it. Yeah, it kind of seems like yesterday. It’s been a long road back but I‘m starting to see the benefits of my hard work this offseason and getting back on the field. It’s nice.” -- Angels RHP Garrett Richards, on the one-year anniversary of a torn patellar tendon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 16. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 13 Wilson will have season-ending surgery on Aug. 20. His target for return is spring training next season.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem. He did some light throwing Aug. 17 without fully gripping the ball. There is no timetable for his return.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16, retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino