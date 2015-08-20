Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- David Freese’s slow recovery from a broken right index finger has given Kaleb Cowart the chance to try to make an impression at third base for the Los Angeles Angels.

Cowart, who made his major-league debut Tuesday night, struck out three times in all three plate appearances during Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Before the Angels recalled Cowart on Tuesday, they tried Kyle Kubiza and Conor Gillaspie at the position. In 16 games, Kubitza struck out 15 times in 35 at-bats while hitting .200 with one RBI before being returned to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29. Gillaspie, purchased from the White Sox on July 24, batted .203 with one home run and nine RBIs in 17 games before being designated for assignment Tuesday.

In 62 games at Salt Lake, Cowart compiled a .323 average, hit six homers and 13 doubles, and drove in 45 runs. The Angels named him their minor-league player of the month for June and July, and their minor-league defender of the month for April.

That success came after nearly two years of offensive frustration. Cowart even considered transforming himself into a pitcher. But with the help of Brent Del Chiaro, the hitting coach at Class A Inland Empire, Cowart instead transformed his swing.

“I had a problem with my timing,” Cowart said. “I was getting my foot down super early and becoming stagnant. It was causing me to be even more late. Now, I’ve incorporated more of a small leg kick that allows me to be on time more often.”

With Freese becoming a free agent after this season, Cowart could become the Angels’ future at third base.

“He’s a grinder, a blue-collar player with a lot of skill,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He plays premium defense and runs well. If his bat starts to mature the way we think it can, we’re going to have a really good player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-57

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-10, 3.62 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver earned his first victory since May 30. Weaver pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, scattered five hits, permitted no walks, collected five strikeouts, induced seven groundouts and retired 18 of the final 21 batters he faced for a 1-0 win Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. In his three starts since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 9, Weaver has yielded only four earned runs, 13 hits and two walks in 17 1/3 innings while amassing 15 strikeouts.

--CF Mike Trout ended an 0-for-13 slump covering four games Wednesday night. Trout went 1-for-3, walked and struck out in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Trout has never gone without a hit in five consecutive games.

--C Carlos Perez hit his first home run since May 30 on Wednesday night. Perez propelled a 95 mph fastball from Chicago White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija into Chicago’s left-field bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Angels a 1-0 win. Perez, who finished 2-for-3, also extended his hitting streak to four games, matching his career high. The catcher also stole a base and threw out a runner trying to steal.

--SS Erick Aybar improved his batting average since June 19 to .304 (56-for-184) after going 2-for-4 in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Aybar also made a diving one-handed catch of a low line drive from 3B Tyler Saladino in the top of the eighth inning.

--RHP Nick Tropeano will make his third spot start of the season Thursday night. Tropeano, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, made two previous starts on April 23 and July 24. At Salt Lake, Tropeano went 3-5 with a 4.81 earned-run average.

--RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday night’s game for the second time this season. With the Angels, Morin compiled a 1-1 record and a 7.43 earned-run average in 29 appearances covering 23 innings. In his previous time at Salt Lake this year, Morin went 4-1 with one save and a 5.25 earned-run average in nine games covering 12 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When Weaver locates, he gets outs and goes deep into games. Everybody talks about velocity. Everybody loves it. But if he locates his stuff, he makes guys look pretty foolish. He’s freezing guys on mid-80s fastballs inside.” -- RHP Joe Smith, on RHP Jered Weaver’s performance. Weaver earned his first victory since May 30 on Wednesday night in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 16. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 13 Wilson will have season-ending surgery on Aug. 20. His target for return is spring training next season.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem. He did some light throwing Aug. 17 without fully gripping the ball. There is no timetable for his return.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16, retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino