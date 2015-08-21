Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols was back in the lineup Thursday after getting a day off Wednesday, part of manager Mike Scioscia’s plan to keep the 35-year-old Pujols healthy over the course of the season.

Pujols, though, started Thursday at DH for the 28th time this season. He’s started at first base 88 times. Including his 1-for-3 night Thursday, Pujols has hit better as the DH (.273 average, .339 on-base percentage, .518 slugging percentage) compared to his numbers as the first baseman (.248/.304/.504).

“With Albert, I think there’s a definite parallel between the strength in his legs and his foundation and his production, and you want to make sure that stays there,” Scioscia said. “I think he’s at a higher level physically right now than we’ve seen since he’s been here. But like any player, when you get this many games under your belt and this many at-bats under your belt, there’s wear and tear on every player out there. Certainly Albert’s no different.”

Pujols had knee and foot issues in 2013, when he failed to play at least 100 games (99) for the first time in his career. He rebounded to play in 159 last year, and this season he’s played in 116 of the club’s 121.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-57

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 11-4, 2.41 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Friday against the Blue Jays. Santiago got a no-decision his last time out despite pitching well -- two earned runs on three hits in seven inning against Kansas City. He is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games (one start) against Toronto.

--1B/DH C.J. Cron started Thursday for the fourth game in a row because the White Sox threw lefties in all four games of the season. Despite going 0-for-4 Thursday against the White Sox, he’s been hot since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29, hitting .322 (39 for 121) with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

--RHP Nick Tropeano gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss Thursday against the White Sox. Most of the damage came in the fifth inning, when Tropeano gave up five runs on six hits while retiring only one batter. “We did some things early that kept us in the game, and I thought Nick made some big pitches,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Then in the fifth, things got away from what Nick was trying to do out there. He lost his fastball command a little bit and struggled putting some guys away.”

--RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for RHP Nick Tropeano. Morin had a 7.43 ERA in 23 innings.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) threw the ball will a full grip for the second day in a row Thursday. Freese, who was injured when hit by a pitch July 22, could begin a rehab assignment soon.

--LHP C.J. Wilson had surgery Thursday to remove bone chips and bone spurs from is left elbow. Recovery time is 12 weeks, so he is expected back in time for spring training next season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On the defensive side, there’s no doubt we added fuel to the fire in that inning. Shane in left field, he’s a really good outfielder, but he just airmailed the cutoff man when there was no play at home.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from is left elbow. Recovery time is 12 weeks, so he is expected back in time for spring training next season.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino