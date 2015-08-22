Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout has reached base in six of his last 12 plate appearances (three hits, three walks) over the last three games, including Friday against Toronto, but it doesn’t mean he has emerged from his slump just yet.

In 20 games in August, Trout is hitting .183 (13 for 71) with one homer and five RBIs. He has gone 14 consecutive games without hitting a home run -- his longest stretch without one this season -- his last homer coming Aug. 7 vs. Baltimore.

“I like the way Mike has opened up the right side of the field a little more,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s not locked in as far as where his timing is, but Mike’s a good hitter and even when he’s not locked in and totally where he wants to be, he’s going to be able to find hits and help us offensively.”

Over the course of his career, August has not been one of Trout’s better months. He’s hitting .278 in August, lower than any month other than September/October (.266).

In August of last season -- Trout’s MVP season -- he hit .254 with 36 strikeouts, his worst month of the season in both categories.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 10-7, 3.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start Saturday against the Blue Jays. Heaney has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season, and the Angels have won eight of those 10 games. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start Saturday against the Blue Jays. Heaney has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season, and the Angels have won eight of those 10 games. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--2B Johnny Giavotella left the ballpark Friday afternoon because he was feeling sick. It was just the seventh game this season Giavotella didn’t start. INF Ryan Jackson started in his place Friday.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings, getting the loss Friday against the Blue Jays. Santiago was undone by the first inning, during which he made 48 pitches. He walked four batters in the inning and gave up three runs (one earned), and was hurt then LF Shane Victorino failed to make sliding catch on a liner by CF Justin Pillar. The play was ruled an error, allowing two runs to score. “Tonight it was just command, Hector just lost his release point,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was all over the place. This was one where he obviously was out of sync. He’s sitting at almost 50 pitches after the first inning; that’s tough to rebound from.”

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Freese has been out since July 22 with a broken right index finger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We lost this game in so many different ways and defense was certainly one part of it and we have to play better. They’re a good club over there but it wouldn’t have mattered who we were playing tonight. You just can’t ... you’ve got to make plays and unfortunately we couldn’t get it done.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels made three errors in the loss to the Rays on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino