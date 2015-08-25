Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In the past month, the Los Angeles Angels have experienced an eternity.

On July 22, the Angels held first place in the American League West by two games. But heading into Monday, the Angels occupy third place in the division and trail the Houston Astros by 5 1/2 games.

Losing 20 of 29 games also jeopardized the club’s wild-card chances. Los Angeles is 1 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the second wild-card berth -- and only half a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

An offense that center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols have carried all season has collapsed. Going into Sunday’s 12-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Angels ranked last in the American League for August with a .214 batting average, a .272 on-base percentage, a .344 slugging percentage, 2.9 runs per game and a .169 average with runners in scoring position.

Even contributions from Trout and Pujols have evaporated. Both have been on pace to become the first pair in club history to hit 40 home runs apiece. But Trout is batting just .205 for August with only one home run and six RBIs, while Pujols has three homers and seven RBIs this month.

Ineffective offense, combined with physical and mental errors, are starting to wreak emotional havoc. Right-handed closer Huston Street felt so frustrated Saturday night that when he returned to the dugout following a mop-up inning of relief in the Blue Jays’ 15-3 rout, he threw his glove on the bench and started yelling at his teammates, “Let’s go!”

“We’re making silly mistakes, silly errors, silly decisions with the baseball,” Street said. “I hate losing like this and sometimes you just have to try and get guys going. There needs to be a sense of urgency. Guys need to feel that, guys need to feel that. I wanted people to at least hear it, feel it or something, just because it’s time.”

The Angels hope that jettisoning their platoons in left field and at designated hitter will help. Interim General Manager Bill Stoneman acquired outfielders David De Jesus, David Murphy and Shane Victorino but only Murphy has been hitting since arriving.

Murphy, a left-handed hitter who was to alternate with the right-handed C.J. Cron at DH, is batting .289 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 18 games for the Angels. By contrast, the right-handed Victorino and the left-handed De Jesus, who were to share left field, are hitting .209 and .111, respectively.

Meanwhile, the right-handed Cron is batting .345 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs in his past 17 games. So manager Mike Scioscia decided to have Cron share duties at first base and as the designated hitter with Albert Pujols, make Murphy the full-time left fielder and bench De Jesus and Victorino.

“We’re right in the middle of this,” said Scioscia, who held a long closed-door meeting after the Angels’ fourth successive loss Sunday. “All it’s going to take is one good game, hopefully setting it up on our terms.”

The Angels will get their next chance Tuesday night in Detroit, where they will begin a nine-game road trip. But since July 28, Los Angeles has lost 12 of its past 13 road games.

“Everybody’s obviously realistic about this weekend and where we’ve been the last couple of weeks,” Scioscia said after the Blue Jays’ three-game weekend sweep. “But there’s still a lot of confidence in that locker room. We need to bring it on the field and start playing like we can.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-61

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 5-9, 4.34 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-7, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards allowed seven earned runs to match a career high in a loss Sunday. Richards permitted nine total runs, 10 hits and three walks in five-plus innings while striking out four and throwing 109 pitches, four fewer than his season high. The right-hander has now lost four of his past six decisions.

--CF Mike Trout collected three hits, including his third triple of the season Sunday. Toronto Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista tried to make a diving catch of Trout’s line drive down the right-field line in the bottom of the first inning but the ball bounced past Bautista and into the corner for the triple. Trout finished 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored another in the Angels’ 12-5 loss.

--1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored another Sunday in the Angels’ 12-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Cron is batting .345 (19-for-55) with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs in his past 17 games. Since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29, Cron is hitting .323 (42-for-130) to raise his season average from .204 to .270.

--RHP Jered Weaver hopes to continue his recent success Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers. In his three starts since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 9, Weaver has yielded only four earned runs, 13 hits and two walks in 17 1/3 innings while amassing 15 strikeouts. Weaver needs two wins to tie Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan for second place on the club’s career victories list with 138.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody’s obviously realistic about this weekend and where we’ve been the last couple of weeks. But there’s still a lot of confidence in that locker room. We need to bring it on the field and start playing like we can.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on the Angels’ recent problems. After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, the Angels have lost 10 of their past 14 games.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- 2B Johnny Giavotella missed his second consecutive game on Aug. 23 because of an unspecified illness. Manager Mike Scioscia said privacy concerns prevented him from discussing a player’s medical problems not related to baseball.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment on Aug. 23 at Triple-A Salt Lake City.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino