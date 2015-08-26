Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Los Angeles Angels will not have their regular infield together for at least a couple more weeks.

They have played without starting third baseman David Freese since July 22, after he suffered a fractured right index finger when hit by a pitch. Now they’ve lost second baseman Johnny Giavotella because of a mysterious personal medical condition. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to the Angels’ nine-game road trip.

An Angels spokesman said Giavotella’s medical issue wasn’t serious and he should return this season.

Freese started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake over the weekend. He has gone 3-for-9, including a grand slam on Tuesday, in his first three rehab starts with the Bees while serving as the designated hitter. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said on Tuesday that Freese would start playing the field again in “about three or four days.”

The Angeles’ lack of infield depth has been exposed by the absences of Freese and Giavotella.

Rookie Kaleb Cowart made his seventh consecutive start on Tuesday filling in for Freese. He was promoted from Salt Lake after Conor Gillaspie flopped as Freese’s replacement. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox late last month, Gillaspie was designated for assignment to make room for Cowart. Thus far, Cowart is hitting .143.

Taylor Featherston hit just .130 in a backup infield role before he was placed on the disabled list earlier this month.

Grant Green had taken Giavotella’s place at second but perhaps not for long. Green, who made a first-inning throwing error in an 8-7 win over Detroit on Tuesday, left in the fourth with right knee discomfort. He was replaced by Ryan Jackson.

Scioscia has been forced to shuffle his batting order without Giavotella, who had settled into the leadoff spot, and Freese, who normally hits fifth or sixth. Cowart and Green were at the bottom of the order the past three games.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-7, 2.91 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-6, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will be seeking his first victory since July 20 when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. He is 0-3 with three no-decisions during that stretch. He’s coming off one of his worst outings this season -- he threw 95 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) and walking four against the Blue Jays. He threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Tigers on May 29 and is 1-3 against them despite a 1.71 ERA in 13 career outings.

--3B David Freese hit a grand slam in his third rehab start with the Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. He added another hit while serving as the designated hitter. He has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a fractured right index finger after getting hit by a pitch against the Minnesota Twins. Manager Mike Scioscia said it would be “three or four days” before Freese could start playing the field again.

--2B Johnny Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a personal medical condition. He has not played since Aug. 20 because of the condition. He’s batting .265 with 47 runs scored, three home runs in 40 RBIs in a breakout season after failing to earn a regular spot with the Royals the past four seasons. Giavotella is expected to return this season.

--RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Rucinski, who has appeared in three games with the Angels this season, is 5-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 starts with the Bees. He went sent down to the minors earlier this month after allowing two earned runs in one-third of an inning against the Dodgers. The club now has 12 pitchers on the active roster.

--2B Grant Green left Tuesday’s game at Detroit in the fourth with right knee discomfort. Green was injured while throwing out the Tigers’ Tyler Collins during the second inning. Green has been filling in for Johnny Giavotella, who was placed on the disabled list prior to the series. Green, who made an error in the first inning, will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. He was replaced in the field by Ryan Jackson.

--1B Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer in the first inning on Tuesday, giving him a team-high 34. He has one more home run that Mike Trout. He surpassed Gary Sheffield for 26th place on the all-time RBI list with 1,677 career RBIs. Pujols has hit four home runs in his last nine games after going 14 consecutive games without one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think anything’s ever going to come easy.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a win vs. Detroit on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino