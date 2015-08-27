Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Like many of the Los Angeles Angels regulars, Mike Trout has sputtered at the plate this month.

The American League’s reigning Most Valuable Player has batted .200 in August with five runs scored, one home run and six RBIs. Those are numbers normally posted by a light-hitting catcher or infielder, not one of the most feared players in the game. Trout was 0-for-3 on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander nearly no-hit the Angels.

Manager Mike Scioscia says it’s nothing more than a slump that every player endures at some point.

“Our whole team has really been struggling the month of August,” Scioscia said. “I don’t think it rests on one guy’s shoulders. Mike is still giving good at-bats. He’ll be there for us. Some of it is cyclical, and sometimes you’re not going to be as locked in as you are some other times. There’s no deeper layer to this.”

Despite the nosedive, Trout remains a prime candidate to repeat as MVP, though Toronto’s Josh Donaldson is making a strong case for himself. Trout is batting .295 with 81 runs scored, 33 home runs, 73 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Last season, he finished with a .287 average, 115 runs scored, 36 home runs, 111 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Trout batted .326 in his breakout season of 2012 and .323 in 2013. He was hitting .317 entering this month.

“The expectations are that Mike, because he hit .310, he’s going to keep improving and hit .330,” Scioscia said. “I wouldn’t call them unrealistic but you have to understand you’re not going to have an optimal game every time you’re out there. Some things are going to be cyclical. We’ve seen that with Mike, we’ve seen that with Albert (Pujols), we’ve seen that with a lot of our guys. I wouldn’t read much into it. He’s having an incredible offensive season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-9, 4.76 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up three home runs and was charged with the loss at Detroit on Wednesday. He allowed a solo shot to Nick Castellanos and two-run blasts by Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez before getting pulled with one out in the fifth. Santiago struggled throughout, failing to record a 1-2-3 inning while throwing 105 pitches. He is 0-4 with three no-decisions in his last seven starts.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will return from Triple-A Salt Lake and start Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Shoemaker made a six-inning start for the Bees on Saturday and did not allow an earned run. He was demoted after giving up 13 runs in 7 1/3 innings in his last two starts with the Angels. “He really pitched well in his one rehab start, not just linescore-wise but from the evaluation of all the guys who saw him pitch,” manager Mike Scioscia said. The Michigan native is 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA in two career starts against Detroit.

--C Chris Iannetta broke up Justin Verlander’s no-hit bid on Wednesday, smacking a leadoff double in the ninth that hit the chalk on the left-field line. It was just the ninth double of the season for Iannetta, who is batting .188. He has been losing playing time to Carlos Perez because of his struggles at the plate. He struck out and popped up in his previous at-bats.

--RHP Drew Rucinski was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game to make room for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who will start Thursday’s game in Detroit. Rucinski pitched two scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner in a relief role on Wednesday, dropping his ERA to 7.71. Rucinski has made 20 starts for the Bees and will likely return to their rotation.

--INF Ryan Jackson went 0-for-3 while getting the start at second base on Wednesday. Jackson made an error in the third inning, dropping an Ian Kinsler popup, though it didn’t end up costing his club any runs. He got the nod in place of Grant Green, who left Tuesday’s game at Detroit with right knee discomfort. Green, who is filling in for injured Johnny Giavotella, was available to play on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s always an amount of pride if you can break up a no-hitter, but it’s a game we really didn’t give ourselves a chance.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after breaking up a no-hitter on a leadoff double in the ninth inning Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 25, retroactive to Aug. 21.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino