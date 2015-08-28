Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia has no plans to utilize a six-man rotation in September, even though three of his starters will easily exceed their career highs in innings.

With the aid of three off-days next month, Scioscia believes he can juggle the rotation enough to keep it intact.

“I don’t think we’ll need a six-man rotation because we’ve got some days off in September,” Scioscia said. “The plan is to give these guys the extra day and maybe they can catch a second wind.”

Scioscia isn’t concerned about fatigue regarding his two most veteran pitchers, Jered Weaver and Matt Shoemaker. He does worry how Garrett Richards, Hector Santiago and Andrew Heaney will fare down the stretch.

Richards has never pitched more than 168 2/3 innings in his pro career. He’s at the 159-inning mark, including a minor league rehab start. He has a 5.46 ERA in his five August starts.

Santiago has already surpassed his career high of 149 innings. He’s at 149 2/3 innings and has already shown signs of wearing down. He is 0-4 in his last seven starts. He allowed three home runs in 4 1/3 innings at Detroit on Wednesday.

Andrew Heaney has tossed 144 2/3 innings in 25 starts with Triple A Salt Lake and the Angels. That’s 20 innings shy of last season’s total. He has gone winless in August with an ERA of 5.88.

“This was a concern in spring training and obviously, it’s going to continue to be a concern,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully, these guys are going to have enough in the tank to get us where we want to be. That (the innings pitched) will definitely affect some of the decisions as you try to consolidate your rotation or bring guys back for matchups. We might not have as many options.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-2, 3.39 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 11-7, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney gets one last chance to notch his first victory of the month when he faces Cleveland in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Heaney is 0-2 with a 5.88 ERA in August after winning his first five decisions with the Angels. He is coming off his worst outing of the season in which he allowed eight runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings to Toronto. Heaney, who is 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA on the road, will be making his first career appearance against the Indians.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker collected his sixth victory on Thursday after returning from the minors, holding Detroit to one hit in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-0 victory. Shoemaker made a six-inning start for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Saturday and did not allow an earned run. The Michigan native, who struck out five on Thursday, straightened out his mechanical issues with two bullpen sessions and tips from Angels pitching coach Mike Butcher and Salt Lake pitching coach Erik Bennett. “This is the way he pitched Saturday in the minor leagues,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He brought it up to the big leagues and just pitched a terrific game.”

--3B David Freese could return for the team’s series at Oakland, which begins Monday, manager Mike Scioscia said. Freese, who has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a fractured index finger, has played four rehab games with Triple A Salt Lake as a designated hitter. He is batting .308 with one home run and 6 RBIs in his rehab outings. “He’s going to play third a couple of days and then we’ll see where he’s at,” Scioscia said.

--RHP Huston Street notched his 31st save in Detroit on Thursday with a spotless inning. He struck out the last two batters he faced -- center fielder Anthony Gose and second baseman Ian Kinsler. He saved both wins in the series and has converted 48 of 54 save opportunities since joining the club last season. He’s now tied with Minnesota’s Glen Perkins for the American League lead in saves.

--2B Grant Green returned to the lineup in Detroit on Thursday after leaving the series opener on Tuesday with right knee discomfort. Green went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .219, before he was removed for defensive purposes in the eighth inning. Green became the starting second baseman this week when Johnny Giavotella went on the disabled list with a personal medical condition.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s as good as it gets for Matt. That’s a tough lineup to go through. I can’t say enough about the adjustments he made. You saw great fastball command, great glove-side fastball command, a good slider, and he used his split when he needed it.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker after a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino