Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- When a team is in a slump, everything seems out of sync, and that’s the case with the slumping Anaheim Angels, who lost 3-1 to the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. It was a game in which the Angels pitched well overall, but struggled offensively.

“We’re not giving ourselves much room for error offensively. That’s taxing on a pitching staff,” said manager Mike Scioscia.

Friday against the Indians the Angels were held to five hits, four of them singles. The top four hitters in the lineup, Kole Calhoun, Mike Trout, Albert Pujos and David Murphy, were a combined 2-for-13, with four strikeouts and one double play.

This comes two days after the Angels were held to one hit in a 5-0 loss in Detroit, and one day after the Angels scored just two runs, but managed to win 2-0 over the Tigers.

“We’ve got some guys who are good hitters but are in a slump right now,” said Scioscia.

Meanwhile, the losses are mounting. The Angels are 17-23 since the All-Star break, 10-16 in the month of August, and they have lost six of their last eight games.

RECORD: 65-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-10, 3.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols’ next home run will be career homer No.555, tying him with Manny Ramirez for 14th place on the all-time list. Pujols this season has passed Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas on the all-time home run list. Pujols’ next homer will also be his 35th of the year, making him one of four players in history to hit 35 home runs 10 times in their first 15 years. The other three: Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt and Alex Rodriguez.

--LHP Andrew Heaney pitched six scoreless innings Friday, but had to settle for a no decision in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Leading 1-0, Manager Mike Scioscia decided to go to his bullpen to start the seventh inning, and the Indians scored three runs. “Andrew did a great job. You couldn’t ask for much more. He might have had another hitter or two in him, but (reliever Trevor Gott) was fresh and throwing the ball well. Unfortunately it didn’t work out,” said Scioscia.

--OF David Murphy had one of the Angels’ five hits, a seventh inning single, against his former team. The Indians traded Murphy to the Indians on July 30 for minor league LHP Rob Kaminsky. Murphy, who hit .296 with the Indians, is hitting .284 with the Angels.

--RHP Trevor Gott pitched 2/3 of an inning and was charged with all three Indians runs in the seventh inning. Coming into the game Gott had a 0.47 ERA over his last 18 games, going back to July 22, allowing one earned run in 19 innings in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively, we’re not giving ourselves much room for error. That can be taxing on a pitching staff.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a loss to Cleveland on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino