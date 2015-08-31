Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- These are hard times for the Los Angeles Angels. At the All-Star break, they were in first place, but since the break they are 17-25. That includes a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Indians, capped by a 9-2 loss on Sunday.

The loss dropped the Angels back to the .500 mark at 65-65. It’s the first time they’ve been at .500 since June 26, when they were 37-37. As the September stretch drive beckons, the Angels aren’t hitting on any cylinders.

“We’re in a tough spot,” said Jered Weaver, the losing pitcher in Sunday’s game. “We’re not playing the baseball we want to play. We’re struggling in all aspects. It’s frustrating. But things can still happen. We’ve just got to keep battling.”

In losing all three games of their series in Cleveland, the Angels were outscored 20-6. The lineup has had trouble scoring runs, and that has put extra pressure on the pitching staff.

Manager Mike Scioscia says the team simply has to play better across the board. “Offensively we’re seeing signs of swinging the bats better, but overall, we’re not doing a good enough job of controlling games,” Scioscia said. “We need to get a lead and hold it. We weren’t able to do that in this series.”

Being back at the .500 mark with only a month left in the season is not where the Angels want to be. They have fallen into third place in the AL West, and at the start of play Sunday, they were in fourth place in the wild card race, 2 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot.

“We are where we are,” said Scioscia. “You don’t want guys to press, but you also don’t want them to take things in stride. We need to go out and start building some momentum.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-65

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Hector Santiago, 7-8, 3.13 ERA) at A’s (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Kole Calhoun, in addition to having a career-high 20 home runs, has 67 RBIs, making him the first Angels homegrown right fielder with 60 RBIs in a season since Tim Salmon in 2003. Calhoun was 2-for-4 Sunday, as he raised his career batting average at Progressive Field to .361 (13-36).

--RHP Jered Weaver’s next win will be the 138th of his career. That would tie Weaver with Nolan Ryan for second place on the Angels’ all-time list for wins. That win didn’t come Sunday as Weaver gave up eight runs and took the loss in the 9-2 loss, in a ballpark in which he has normally flourished. In 11 career starts in Progressive Field, prior to Sunday’s game, Weaver was 7-1 with a 2.24 ERA (72.1/18).

--RHP Joe Smith had faced 142 consecutive right-handed hitters without allowing a home run, prior to giving up a grand slam to C Yan Gomes in the eighth inning Saturday night. Smith’s streak went back to Aug. 10, 2014.

--INF David Freese is expected to be activated on Tuesday. Freese has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a broken finger.

--OF Mike Trout had four hits, including two singles, a double and a triple Sunday. It was a much-needed productive day for Trout, who came into the game hitting .194 in the month of August. “It’s good to see Mike square some balls up,” said manager Mike Scioscia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not doing things well enough. Two fly balls that never came out of the sun had a major impact on the game.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after Angels outfielders lost two balls in the sun hit by Indians 1B Carlos Santana, one in the first inning and another in the fifth. Both plays resulted in runs scoring Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23. He is expected to be activated off the DL on Sept. 1.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

INF C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino