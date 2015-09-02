Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Major-league rosters expanded Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Angels took full advantage, adding nine players, including five veterans who were activated from injured reserve.

Third baseman David Freese (broken right index finger), infielder Taylor Featherston (upper back strain), outfielder Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist), outfielder Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) and right-hander Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) were all reinstated.

Right-handers Michael Morin and Nick Tropeano and catcher Jett Bundy were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, and left-hander Wesley Wright was selected from Salt Lake.

“We got some guys back in the clubhouse and turned the page on August,” Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun said after a 6-2 victory against Oakland. “A lot better energy in here today and it showed on the field. Got our whole team. Definitely nice to get that win.”

Freese started against the A‘s, going 1-for-4 with a single and scoring a run. He had missed 36 games after being hit by a pitch on July 22.

“You bring some energy, you bring some positivity, maybe give a guy here or there a day off and kind of give them a little chance to refresh,” Freese said. “Anything can happen. We still have a month left to be played, and this is where it gets exciting.”

Joyce was placed on the seven-day concussion DL on July 28, two days after colliding with shortstop Erick Aybar. He also hurt his back in the collision. Now he feels 100 percent healthy and ready to help during the Angels’ stretch run.

“I feel great,” Joyce said. “Everything’s great. Been ready for a little while. It was nice to just get some at-bats (at Salt Lake) for me to iron out some wrinkles I felt that I had. Body feels great, head feels great, and hopefully we make a push here for the playoffs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-2, 3.11 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-6, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (7-9) allowed one run on five hits, struck out five and walked two Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against Oakland. He won his second straight start since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. In his previous start, Shoemaker threw 7 1/3 shutout innings in a 2-0 victory at Detroit.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, drove in two runs and scored twice Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against Oakland. Leading off the seventh inning, Calhoun launched a solo shot off A’s reliever Dan Otero into the right-field seats for his 21st home run of the season, extending the Angels’ lead to 6-1.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and entered the game against Oakland in the bottom of the seventh inning in left field. Cowgill missed 84 games and made his first appearance in the major leagues since May 25.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) was reinstated from the disabled and started at second base Tuesday night against Oakland. He went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Featherston, who missed 15 games, hit .172 with a double and a triple during his rehab assignment with Salt Lake.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) was reinstated from the disabled list and started Tuesday night against Oakland, going 1-for-4 with a single and scored a run. Freese missed 36 games after being hit by a pitch on July 22. In seven rehab games with Salt Lake, he hit .286 with a home run and six RBIs.

--OF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. Joyce was placed on the seven-day concussion DL on July 28, two days after a collision with SS Erick Aybar. Joyce also hurt his back during the collision. In 11 rehab games at Triple-A Salt Lake, Joyce hit .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs. He’s hitless in his past 23 major-league at-bats.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. Rasmus is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in eight games, including one start. He threw a bullpen session Monday but did not go on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Michael Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless one-third of an inning in relief against the A‘s. Since being optioned to Triple-A on July 29, Morin went 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

--RHP Nick Tropeano was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. This is his fourth stint with the Angels. In three starts for the Angels this season he went 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA. He went 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA in 16 starts for Salt Lake.

--LHP Wesley Wright was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and made his Angels debut, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in his Angels debut. Wright was released by Baltimore on July 22 and signed with the Angels on Aug. 3. In 11 relief appearances at Salt Lake, he went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, 13 strikeouts and five walks.

--C Jett Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. This marks his first promotion to the major leagues. He hit .291 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBIs with Salt Lake

--OF Alfredo Marte was designated for assignment from Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Marte is a career .181 hitter with two home runs in 71 major-league games with the Diamondbacks and Angels. This year he appeared in five games for the Angels, batting .333.

--RHP Drew Rucinski was designated for assignment from Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Rucinski went 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in four games, including one start, for the Angels this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Since he’s come back, he kind of has taken the mound with a little something to prove. It’s nice to watch him go out there and throw the ball like he can.” - Angels RF Kole Calhoun, on pitcher Matt Shoemaker.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5. As of Aug. 20, he was throwing with a full grip. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 31 and was activated Sept. 1.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16. He was activated Sept. 1.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 12, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 15. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kaleb Cowart

3B David Freese

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce