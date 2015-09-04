Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Albert Pujols continued making baseball history Wednesday in a 9-4 victory against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum.

Pujols hit his 35th home run of the season and 555th of his career, moving into a tie for 14th with Manny Ramirez on baseball’s all-time list. He also became the fourth player in major league history to hit 35 homers or more at least 10 times in their first 15 seasons, joining Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt and Alex Rodriguez.

Pujols lined a two-run shot in the second inning off A’s ace Sonny Gray (12-7).

“Manny is probably one of the best right-handed hitters who ever played the game,” Pujols said. “To be in the same page with him and, along the way, with so many great hitters I passed this year is awesome.”

Pujols reached the 35-homer mark for the first time since hitting 37 in 2011, his final season with St. Louis before signing with the Angels.

Pujols averaged 25 home runs in his first three seasons with the Angels as he battled leg injuries, but is much healthier this year.

”I think I know what I can do when I‘m healthy,“ Pujols said. ”I was born to play this game and to hit. If I can stay healthy I know what I can do.

“Right now I feel really good. I feel really healthy. I worked my butt off this past offseason. This offseason I think I‘m going to work my butt off again.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-3, 5.15 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-10, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney (6-2) gave up three runs on seven hits over seven innings Wednesday in a 9-4 victory against Oakland. He allowed all three runs in the first inning then blanked the A’s for the next six frames. Heaney struck out six and walked none. He won for the first time since July 26 against Texas.

--1B Albert Pujols hit his 35th home run of the season and 555th of his career, a two-run blast off A’s RHP Sonny Gray in the second inning Wednesday of a 9-4 victory. He moved into a tie with Manny Ramirez for 14th on baseball’s all-time list. Pujols has now also hit 35 homers or more at least 10 times in his first 15 major league seasons. Only three other players in major league history accomplished that feat: Alex Rodriguez (12 seasons), Mike Schmidt (11) and Willie Mays (10).

--CF Mike Trout went 2-for-5 with his 25th double of the season Wednesday in a 9-4 win against Oakland. He has had at least 25 doubles and 25 home runs in each of his first four major league seasons. Frank Robinson is the only other player in major league history to have four such seasons before beginning a campaign as a 24-year-old. Trout turned 24 on Aug. 7.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs Wednesday against Oakland. He raised his average to .268 and has scored 66 runs, third most on the team.

--1B/LF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and entered the game Wednesday against Oakland as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth inning. He remained in the game at first base. Navarro hit .329 with 24 doubles and 29 RBIs for Salt Lake this season. In his first four stints with the Angels this year, he hit .260 in 37 games. Navarro is an excellent first baseman and gives manager Mike Scioscia an option for a late-game defensive replacement at first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We beat a tough pitcher. He has our number. We were able to get to him today early and make him throw a lot of pitches. I think that was the best probably over the last three years that we hit against Sonny Gray.” -- Angels 1B Albert Pujols, after a win over the A’s on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (personal medical condition) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce