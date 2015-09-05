Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have begun the process of searching for a new general manager, and one name outside the organization has emerged as a potential leading candidate.

The Angels reportedly are going to ask the Yankees for permission to speak with assistant GM Billy Eppler. Eppler was strongly considered for the Angels GM job in 2011 when Jerry Dipoto ultimately was hired.

Dipoto resigned July 1 and was replaced on an interim basis by Bill Stoneman, who has said he won’t stay on beyond this season. Two of Dipoto’s assistants -- Matt Klentak and Scott Servais -- are believed to be candidates.

Eppler, 40, spent five years with the Colorado Rockies as a scout before being hired by the Yankees in 2004. He has had held several positions with the Yankees in baseball operations before being promoted to assistant GM in 2012.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman praised Eppler in a New York Daily News article published last year: ”He checks all the boxes. He’s got the analytics side checked off, he’s got the administrative side checked off, and he’s got the scouting side checked off. He’s got the leadership side checked off because he’s a great communicator.

“They’re all equal. Very few people possess all those strengths and those qualities. He does, in my opinion. He’s built a great reputation that he’s earned, and we’re lucky to have him. He’s an important piece of my pyramid.”

Angels owner Arte Moreno and club president John Carpino have refused comment on their search.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-66

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-1, 2.82 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 6-10, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Rangers. Weaver gave up a season-worst eight earned runs in his last start, Aug. 30 against Cleveland. He has not faced Texas this season, but is 15-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 35 career starts against the Rangers.

--2B Johnny Giavotella out since Aug. 20, has been diagnosed with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of muscles in the eye and causes double vision. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season. In 119 games, Giavotella has hit .265 with 21 doubles 40 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

--CF Mike Trout has not hit a home run since Aug. 7, a stretch of 26 games. But his double on Wednesday was his 25th of the season, which made him the second player in major league history with have four 25-homer, 25-double seasons before the end of their age 24 season. Frank Robinson is the other.

--RHP Garrett Richards improved to 13-10 with a win over the Rangers on Friday, but had to work for every out it seemed. He gave up two runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batter in six-plus innings. The Rangers had a runner in scoring position against Richards in all but one inning. “In the sixth there were the first signs of him losing his release point,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had trouble getting the ball into the zone.”

--2B Johnny Giavotella out since Aug. 20, has been diagnosed with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of muscles in the eye and causes double vision. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to start winning ballgames. Whatever it takes, I‘m on board. We needed the runs, it’s big for us.” -- Angels DH C.J. Cron, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. It is unclear if he will return this season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce