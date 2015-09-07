Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Second baseman Johnny Giavotella, the Los Angeles Angels’ most pleasant surprise this season, will be out indefinitely because of an unusual disorder.

Giavotella has fourth cranial nerve palsy, which results in double vision or cross-eyed vision because of weakness or paralysis in a small nerve behind the eye. The disorder is not permanent but recovery can take weeks or months.

“When this clears up, when he’s available, nobody knows,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

Giovatella started seeing double and cross-eyed when he awoke on Aug. 21, the morning after he started for the Angels against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim. He went to the hospital that day “in full panic mode,” he said. Doctors originally thought Giavotella might be suffering from multiple sclerosis or a degenerative eye disease before reaching the diagnosis of nerve palsy.

The infielder went on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. Giovatella can run, throw and perform conditioning drills but cannot hit.

“I can’t do anything to speed up the process,” Giavotella said. “There’s no going out there and toughing it out through this kind of injury. I can’t see.”

Rules regarding the privacy of health information prevented the Angels from releasing any specific information until Giovatella talked about his situation Friday.

Giavotella, acquired from the Kansas City Royals in December, earned the starting job at second base despite never having played more than 53 major-league games in any one season. He hit .317 in April and went on the disabled list with a .265 average, 21 doubles and 40 RBIs. In late-and-close situations, Giovatella was batting .371 as of Aug. 19 while hitting usually first or ninth in the order.

“I don’t know too many guys who’ve worked harder than Johnny to get this opportunity,” Scioscia said. “It’s a shame he’s not able to help us out in this pennant race right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 15-3, 1.59 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-2, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago broke a personal five-game losing streak with his first career shutout. Despite matching his career high with six walks, Santiago permitted only one hit in his six innings and finished with three strikeouts, as he and three relievers combined for a two-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Santiago lowered his earned-run average to 3.24

--CF Mike Trout broke a 27-game drought without a home run, the longest such streak of his career. Trout propelled a fastball from Texas Rangers RHP Colby Lewis just over the yellow line on top of the right-field fence for his 34th homer of the season in the first inning. Trout also drove in another run with a sacrifice fly before finishing 1-for-2 with an intentional walk. The American League’s most valuable player last year now has a five-game hitting streak and has 10 hits in his past 25 at-bats after an 8-for-39 slump.

--C Carlos Perez collected two hits in a game for the ninth time this season and scored three runs Sunday during the Angels’ 7-0 rout of the Texas Rangers. Perez finished 2-for-3, walked and struck out in four plate appearances. The Venezuelan rookie also had two hits in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

--3B David Freese registered two doubles among his three hits Sunday. Freese finished 3-for-4 and scored twice in the Angels’ 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Freese hit two doubles in a game for the third time this season and the sixth time in his career, while the three-hit game was Freese’s third this year. Since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 1, Freese is batting .389 (7-for-18) with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs.

--2B Taylor Featherston collected three hits and two RBIs in one game for the first time in his major-league career Sunday. Featherston finished 3-for-4 with a double in the Angels’ 7-0 rout of the Texas Rangers. Featherston entered the game with a .132 average, the worst among major-league position players, before raising it 23 points.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will miss his scheduled start Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a strained right forearm. Shoemaker said he felt some tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and Shoemaker said he should return to the rotation later in the week.

--DH Albert Pujols likely will not play first base for the rest of the season because pressure on a sore right toe has aggravated his surgically repaired right knee. Pujols said he injured the toe while running to try to beat a double play Aug. 28 during the Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. When he awoke Saturday, Pujols said, he felt pain in his right knee because he was trying to compensate for the sore toe. Pujols added that he received an X-ray Thursday, will get an MRI if he feels no improvement and cannot play defensively with this condition. On Sunday, Pujols walked, struck out, hit a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances.

--RHP Nick Tropeano will make his fourth spot start of the season Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tropeano will replace RHP Matt Shoemaker, who has a strained right forearm. The Angels recalled Tropeano from Triple-A on Sept. 1 for his fourth stint with the club.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I needed this one for sure, just to show I can still get guys out even if I put them on base.” -- LHP Hector Santiago, who broke a personal five-game losing streak with his first major-league shutout. Santiago combined with three relievers to limit the Texas Rangers to two hits in a 7-0 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) will miss his scheduled start Sept. 7. Shoemaker said he felt some tightness Sept. 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and Shoemaker said he should return to the rotation later in the week.

--DH Albert Pujols (sore right toe) likely will not play first base for the rest of the season because pressure on a sore right toe has aggravated his surgically repaired right knee. Pujols said he injured the toe Aug. 28. Pujols added that he received an X-ray Sept. 3, will get an MRI if he feels no improvement and cannot play defensively with this condition.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. It is unclear if he will return this season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce