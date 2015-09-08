Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Mike Trout’s August slump ended when September began, but his power outage continued into the first week of this month.

Trout went a career-worst 27 consecutive games without a home run until he hit one Sunday off Rangers pitcher Colby Lewis, his first since Aug. 7 and No. 34 of the season.

“I told you guys (Saturday) night I’ve been barreling up balls; they just haven’t been going over the fence,” Trout said. “Obviously I‘m not trying to do it, but I put a good swing on the ball, barreled it, and it went over.”

Despite the homerless stretch, Trout is still on pace to hit 40 and surpass his career high of 36 set last season.

With 35 homers, Angels first baseman Albert Pujols is on a pace for 41, which would mark the first time in franchise history it had two 40-homer teammates in the same season. In fact, only one Angel player has ever hit 40 in a season -- Troy Glaus, who did it twice (47 in 2000 and 41 in 2001).

There hasn’t been a 40-40 duo in the majors since 2006, when Jermaine Dye and Jim Thome did it for the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 12-6, 2.18 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers. Heaney is coming off a win in his last start, giving up three earned run in seven innings against Oakland. In his only career start against the Dodgers, Heaney got the loss after allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings on Aug. 1. Heaney was acquired by the Angels in a trade with the Dodgers for 2B Howie Kendrick last Dec. 10.

--1B/DH Albert Pujols underwent an MRI exam on his sore right foot before Monday’s game against the Dodgers, but results weren’t immediately available. It was announced on Saturday that because of his foot injury, Pujols would DH for the rest of the season.

--3B David Freese is hitting .273 (6 for 22) in six games since returning from the disabled list (broken right index finger). Including their loss to the Dodgers Monday, the Angels are 55-39 in games Freese has started this season.

--RHP Nick Tropeano got a no-decision after giving up three runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings Monday against the Dodgers. Tropeano was pulled with two runners on base with one out in the fifth, but Angels LHP Jose Alvarez gave up a two-run double on his first pitch to pinch hitter Justin Ruggiano, both runs charged to Tropeano.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you’re not going to get the roll of the baseball, and sometimes you are. You’re not playing the game to get a break to win, you have to play at a high level so that if you don’t get a break you can still absorb it. We just set the table too much; they had a lot of runners on base all night.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the loss to the Dodgers Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he will miss his scheduled start Sept. 7. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch from about 80 feet Sept. 7. He’ll be reevaluated in three or four days.

--DH Albert Pujols (sore right toe) underwent an MRI exam on his sore right foot Sept. 7, but results weren’t immediately available. It was announced on Sept. 6 that because of his foot injury, Pujols would DH for the rest of the season.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7. He is not ready to begin taking batting practice.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce