Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels called up third baseman Kyle Kubitza from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, and after Kubitza arrived to the Angels clubhouse, he was called into manager Mike Scioscia’s office.

But it wasn’t a “welcome back to the big leagues” greeting. Scioscia asked Kubitza, a third baseman who played some left field this year, if he ever played second base.

The answer was no, but Kubitza worked out at second base before Monday’s game against the Dodgers. The idea being that Kubitza could be an option.

“He’s going to work out at second, and we’ll see where it leads long-term,” Scioscia said. “We still view him as a candidate to be an every-day third baseman, but it’s not going to hurt him to be able to play second.”

Kubitza was acquired from the Atlanta Braves during the offseason. In two previous stints with the Angels this season, he played in 16 games and hit .200 (7 for 35) with one RBI. Kaleb Cowart had moved ahead of Kubitza on the depth chart at third base.

“It’s going to be a process, but you have to start somewhere,” Scioscia said.

RECORD: 69-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 3.92 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-10, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney gave up five runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings, getting the loss to the Dodgers Tuesday and falling to 6-3. After going 5-0 with a 1.79 ERA in his first six starts this season, Heaney is 1-3 with a 5.11 ERA in his last eight starts.

--3B Kyle Kubitza was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, his third stint with the major league club this year. He finished the Triple-A season hitting .271 with seven homers and 50 RBIs, but isn’t expected to get much playing time with the Angels as he is behind both David Freese and Kaleb Cowart on the depth chart at 3B.

--OF Daniel Robertson was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, his second stint with the major league club this season. When he was sent down by the Angels on July 29, he had a seven-game hitting streak and overall, the club was 23-6 in games he appeared. Robertson isn’t expected to get much playing time, for the same reason he was sent down. The club acquired OFs David Murphy, Shane Victorino and David DeJesus in trades just before the deadline.

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Richards is 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA in 16 career interleague games (nine starts). He is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Dodgers.

--1B/DH Albert Pujols’ MRI exam on his right foot showed inflammation but nothing more. He began taking anti-inflammatory medication on Monday and reported feeling better, but Pujols is expected to DH the rest of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s encouraging to see the opportunities we had, even against a pitcher like Clayton (Kershaw), this guy’s one of the best in baseball. We loaded the bases, we had some opportunities, we had some good at-bats against him, we just couldn’t come through.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the loss to the Dodgers Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Albert Pujols (sore right toe) underwent an MRI exam Sept. 7 and it showed inflammation. He began taking anti-inflammatory medication on Sept. 8 and reported feeling better, but Pujols is expected to DH the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he missed his scheduled start Sept. 7. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch from about 80 feet Sept. 7. He will be re-evaluated around Sept. 10.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, though he was not ready to begin taking batting practice.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

