Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels entered Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with a 19 percent chance of making the playoffs this season, according to statistical analysis from fangraphs.com
They are chasing not only the Texas Rangers for the second and final American League wild-card spot, but they also trail the Minnesota Twins.
Those are long odds to overcome, but Angels first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols doesn’t want to hear it. Instead, he pointed to 2011, when his St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series despite similarly long odds.
On Sept. 1, the Cardinals trailed the Atlanta Braves by 8 1/2 games in the wild-card race, but went 17-8 over their final 25 games and beat the Braves by one game.
“I’ve been on a team in this situation in September and we came through, winning the World Series that year,” Pujols said. “I think we have great veteran players here and young players that listen a lot and do their homework. We’ve still got six games with Houston and four with Texas and those are the guys in front of us.”
Angels starter Garrett Richards said having a player like Pujols is what makes him believe they are still in it.
“We’ve got a ton of experience in this locker room, that’s why nobody is panicking,” Richards said. “We still have the rest of September to play and we’re right in the thick of things. We’re just trying to put together one game at a time.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.07 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.24 ERA)
--LHP Hector Santiago will start Saturday against the Astros. Santiago is coming off a victory in his last start, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Rangers. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Houston.
--3B David Freese went 1-for-3 in Friday’s win over the Astros. The Angels have done much better with him in the lineup than without. They are 56-40 in games he starts; 15-29 in games he doesn’t start. He missed those games because of a broken right index finger, but has hit well since returning -- .375 (12-for-32).
--SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros Friday, his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. It was the seventh time in his career he’s done so, but he’s never had an extra-base hit in four straight games.
--RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, getting the win over the Astros on Friday. Weaver also struck out seven, tying a season-high. The only blemish in Weaver’s performance was a two-run homer hit by CF Carlos Gomez in the sixth inning. Weaver a tough matchup for the hard-swinging Astros, who entered the game tied with Toronto for the major league-lead in homers. “There’s a couple guys on that team that are free-swingers and you kind of know that,” Weaver said. “I’d hate to say I use their aggressiveness against them, (because) at the same time you still have to locate pitches and limit their aggressive swings, whether that means rushing a guy back or slowing stuff down. You definitely want to limit their aggressive hacks.”
--2B Johnny Giavotella hit off a tee and took ground balls Friday. Giavotella has been out since Aug. 20 with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes double vision. There is no timetable for his return.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he missed his scheduled start Sept. 7. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch from about 80 feet Sept. 7. He played catch from about 120 feet Sept. 9 and was feeling better. He will still need another day of catch and then a bullpen session before he is ready to return.
--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, though he was not ready to begin taking batting practice.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.
--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Garrett Richards
LHP Andrew Heaney
RHP Jered Weaver
RHP Matt Shoemaker
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Fernando Salas
LHP Cesar Ramos
LHP Jose Alvarez
RHP Trevor Gott
RHP Cam Bedrosian
RHP Mike Morin
RHP Cory Rasmus
RHP Nick Tropeano
LHP Wesley Wright
Chris Iannetta
Carlos Perez
Jett Bandy
1B Albert Pujols
2B Grant Green
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
DH C.J. Cron
INF Ryan Jackson
INF Taylor Featherston
INF Kaleb Cowart
INF Kyle Kubitza
INF/OF Efren Navarro
LF David Murphy
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF David DeJesus
OF Shane Victorino
OF Collin Cowgill
OF Matt Joyce
OF Daniel Robertson