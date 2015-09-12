Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels entered Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with a 19 percent chance of making the playoffs this season, according to statistical analysis from fangraphs.com

They are chasing not only the Texas Rangers for the second and final American League wild-card spot, but they also trail the Minnesota Twins.

Those are long odds to overcome, but Angels first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols doesn’t want to hear it. Instead, he pointed to 2011, when his St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series despite similarly long odds.

On Sept. 1, the Cardinals trailed the Atlanta Braves by 8 1/2 games in the wild-card race, but went 17-8 over their final 25 games and beat the Braves by one game.

“I’ve been on a team in this situation in September and we came through, winning the World Series that year,” Pujols said. “I think we have great veteran players here and young players that listen a lot and do their homework. We’ve still got six games with Houston and four with Texas and those are the guys in front of us.”

Angels starter Garrett Richards said having a player like Pujols is what makes him believe they are still in it.

“We’ve got a ton of experience in this locker room, that’s why nobody is panicking,” Richards said. “We still have the rest of September to play and we’re right in the thick of things. We’re just trying to put together one game at a time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.07 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Saturday against the Astros. Santiago is coming off a victory in his last start, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Rangers. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Houston.

--3B David Freese went 1-for-3 in Friday’s win over the Astros. The Angels have done much better with him in the lineup than without. They are 56-40 in games he starts; 15-29 in games he doesn’t start. He missed those games because of a broken right index finger, but has hit well since returning -- .375 (12-for-32).

--SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros Friday, his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. It was the seventh time in his career he’s done so, but he’s never had an extra-base hit in four straight games.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, getting the win over the Astros on Friday. Weaver also struck out seven, tying a season-high. The only blemish in Weaver’s performance was a two-run homer hit by CF Carlos Gomez in the sixth inning. Weaver a tough matchup for the hard-swinging Astros, who entered the game tied with Toronto for the major league-lead in homers. “There’s a couple guys on that team that are free-swingers and you kind of know that,” Weaver said. “I’d hate to say I use their aggressiveness against them, (because) at the same time you still have to locate pitches and limit their aggressive swings, whether that means rushing a guy back or slowing stuff down. You definitely want to limit their aggressive hacks.”

--2B Johnny Giavotella hit off a tee and took ground balls Friday. Giavotella has been out since Aug. 20 with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes double vision. There is no timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a couple guys on that team that are free-swingers and you kind of know that. I’d hate to say I use their aggressiveness against them, (because) at the same time you still have to locate pitches and limit their aggressive swings, whether that means rushing a guy back or slowing stuff down. You definitely want to limit their aggressive hacks.” -- Angels RHP Jered Weaver, after a win over the Astros on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he missed his scheduled start Sept. 7. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch from about 80 feet Sept. 7. He played catch from about 120 feet Sept. 9 and was feeling better. He will still need another day of catch and then a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, though he was not ready to begin taking batting practice.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson