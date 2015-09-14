Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When left-hander Andrew Heaney took the mound Sunday for the Los Angeles Angels, he made his major league debut as a stock option.

Investors can purchase shares in Heaney through Fantex, which signed the left-hander to a contract Friday. Heaney will receive $3.34 million from Fantex, which will receive 10 percent of his career brand earnings from contracts, appearances and endorsements and pay dividends to investors. The commissioner’s office and the players’ association approved the contract.

Heaney is the first major-leaguer to sign with Fantex. He joins six NFL players, most notably All-Pro tight end Vernon Davis of the San Francisco 49ers.

Initial returns appear encouraging. Despite throwing 94 pitches in five innings, Heaney defused three potential threats and didn’t allow a run, only to see the Angels sustain a 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

“He needed a lot of pitches and had to work his way back in a lot of counts,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But he consistently made pitches when he had to.”

In the top of the first inning, the Astros put runners on first and second bases with one out. But Heaney made designated hitter Evan Gattis hit an infield fly and left fielder Colby Rasmus to line out to center fielder Mike Trout.

Houston gave Heaney his biggest challenge in the fourth by loading the bases with one out. The left-hander responded by inducing two pop outs. Then with the Angels holding a 2-0 lead in the fifth, the Astros placed the potential tying runs at first and third with two out. But Heaney escaped by getting Rasmus to hit another line out to Trout.

Heaney allowed six hits, two walks and a hit batter while collecting four strikeouts.

”He worked his way out of trouble, and that’s a great sign for a young pitcher,“ Scioscia said. ”He put up five zeros, and we’ll take that anytime.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-10, 3.71 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Tajuan Walker, 10-8, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Johnny Giavotella took ground balls before Saturday’s game and said he is “95 better from where I started.” Giavotella has been out since Aug. 21 because of a nerve condition that causes double vision when he looks to his left. Giavotella also fielded grounders and hit off a tee before Friday night’s game, but manager Mike Scioscia said the second baseman is “some time” from resuming play.

--1B C.J. Cron hit two home runs Sunday and finished the weekend series against the Astros with three homers in his final four at-bats. Cron hit solo drives in the second and seventh innings to account for two runs in the Angels’ 5-3 loss. The first baseman, who finished 2-for-3, also had a solo homer in the eighth inning Saturday night to give the Angels a 3-2 win. Cron now has a career-best 14 home runs this season and 13 RBIs in his past 11 games.

--CF Mike Trout became the first player since Alex Rodriguez to hit at least 35 home runs in two successive years before reaching his age-24 season. In the first inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Astros, Trout propelled a 90 mph fastball from RHP Mike Fiers halfway up the left field bleachers beyond both bullpens for a solo home run, his 35th of the season. Rodriguez accomplished the feat in 1998 and 1999 while with the Mariners.

--SS Erick Aybar registered his 1,200th career hit in his 1,200th major league game Sunday. Aybar blooped a single into right field in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Astros. He finished 1-for-4.

--RHP Huston Street yielded a career-high five runs Sunday. The closer needed one more strike to earn his 36th save but instead allowed five hits, including a pair of home runs, in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in the Angels’ 5-3 defeat against the Astros. Street’s ERA exploded from 2.54 before the game to 3.30.

--LHP Andrew Heaney pitched five shutout innings yet did not receive the victory Sunday. Heaney allowed six hits, two walks and a hit batter while collecting four strikeouts.

--RHP Garrett Richards will pitch on four days’ rest Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Richards has thrown three successive quality starts, two of them with five days’ rest. He leads the Angels with 14 wins and 174 2/3 innings pitched while holding second place with 142 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitch to Lowrie was probably the only bad pitch of the entire inning. I’ll be mad about that one forever. But I‘m not going to let it affect me.” -- RHP Huston Street, on the hanging changeup that PH Jed Lowrie hit for a three-run home run that gave the Astros a 5-3 win over the Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He still will need a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson