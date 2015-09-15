Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- At least on this day, the hurt came all at once.

One day after seeing the Houston Astros score five two-out runs in the top of the ninth inning, the Angels endured the same kind of damage earlier and more often Monday night in Seattle. After a six-run bottom of the seventh, the Mariners cruised to a 10-1 victory -- Seattle’s largest margin of victory all season, not to mention a huge blow to the Angels’ playoff chances.

After Texas beat Houston earlier in the night, Los Angeles had a chance to pull to within 3 1/2 games of the division-leading Astros. Instead, the Angels (72-71) had to endure another sleepless September night in Seattle.

“This was a tough one, but we still have two more against these guys,” right fielder Kole Calhoun said. “We have to be ready.”

Both Calhoun and manager Mike Scioscia maintained that the Sunday meltdown wasn’t the reason for Monday’s flat performance, but anyone who thinks that losses can’t steamroll need look no further than last September to find the contrary. The 2014 Angels rolled into Seattle last September and got swept, losing their momentum before falling flat in the postseason.

Scioscia was doing his best to make sure that a nine-run loss in Seattle this time doesn’t send the Angels spiraling again.

“We don’t have our heads buried in the sand,” he said. “It’s there for us. If you look at where we want to get to, we’re going to have every opportunity to control our own destiny.”

The final 19 games include three-game series against both Texas and Houston, so the Angels will have other opportunities to get back in the postseason hunt.

“We’re not that far away from the team that can get on a streak,” Scioscia said, “and we’re going to try and do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-2, 5.66 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 17-8, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kole Calhoun went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday’s loss at Seattle. He is now hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

--1B C.J. Cron had one of the Angels’ five hits Monday, extending his hitting streak to four games. He is 6-for-13 in that span.

--RHP Garrett Richards had a rough second inning Monday night, allowing two walks, three hits and three runs, but he was able to gather himself and get through five innings of his latest start. Richards allowed four runs off five hits and four walks in the five-inning outing, throwing 100 pitches. “I was struggling with command of all my pitches,” he said afterward. “It was just kind of one of those nights.”

--RHP Cory Rasmus had his first rough outing since coming off the disabled list Monday, when he allowed four hits, a walk and five runs in the seventh inning. Rasmus had two strikeouts but became the latest Angels reliever to struggle as he was unable to make it out of an inning that eventually resulted in 10 Seattle batters and six runs.

--OF Matt Joyce continues to struggle at the plate. He came on as a pinch hitter in Monday’s eighth inning and hit into an inning-ending double play, leaving Joyce hitless in his last 25 at-bats.

--C Jett Bandy made his major-league debut when he came on to catch in Monday’s eighth inning. The 25-year-old Southern California native had played more than 400 minor-league games before making his debut Monday. He got one at-bat in the ninth but flew out to right field.

--RHP Nick Tropeano returned to the site of his major-league debut, and on Tuesday he’s scheduled to make his first start at Seattle since that Sept. 10, 2014 outing. Tropeano pitched five innings, allowing two runs off four hits, to win his debut a little over a year ago. Tropeano hasn’t had as much success since then, going 1-5 with a 5.30 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a finite amount of games you’re looking at. I wouldn’t say the losses feel any different now. We don’t have our heads buried in the sand. It’s still there for us. If you look at where we want to get to, we’re going to have every opportunity to control our own destiny.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels suffered back-to-back losses.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He still will need a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson