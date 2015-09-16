Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia asserted late Tuesday night that the reason for giving David Murphy his first start in the leadoff spot had nothing to do with the left fielder’s productive history against Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez.

It turned out to be a stroke of incidental genius when Murphy’s bat provided more offense on one swing than the Angels had mustered over their first 29 innings against the Mariners’ ace.

Murphy’s three-run homer in the third inning helped propel Los Angeles to a 4-3 win in a game that could have killed the Angels’ playoff hopes if they let it get away.

“We know we need to win every single day,” said Murphy, who was acquired not for his success against Hernandez nor his leadoff prowess.

One of the newer Angels, Murphy provided just the spark of offense Los Angeles needed on a night when the pitching matchup -- Los Angeles sent struggling rookie Nick Tropeano to the mound -- looked like a recipe for trouble. Afterward, Murphy couldn’t explain why he owns a .298 batting average, and a league-high 19 RBIs, against Hernandez in his career.

“I know I have success against him, and maybe it gives me a little bit of confidence, but it’s not like I‘m going to go up there and anything is going to magically happen,” Murphy said. “It’s still going to be a grind against a guy like that.”

Murphy took advantage of an inside changeup that Hernandez didn’t locate, barely clearing the wall in right field to give the Angels a 3-1 lead. Mike Trout, also a notorious Hernandez basher, added a solo shot in the win. Afterward, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said that Hernandez had great stuff and that he only threw two bad pitches.

“If you’re going to beat a guy like (Hernandez), that’s how it’s going to happen,” Murphy said. “He’s not going to make very many mistakes, and when he does, you really need to make him pay.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-10, 4.71 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-4, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Huston Street was not available Tuesday night due to flu-like symptoms. Street said after the game that he had dealt with nausea and dehydration since late Saturday night. He struggled through his worst outing of the season Sunday, when he blew a save against Houston with a five-run ninth. Joe Smith came on instead of Street in the ninth inning Tuesday and struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn his third save of the season.

--LF David Murphy was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. Murphy, who had a .296 lifetime average against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez entering the game, hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat. He accounted for more runs on that swing than the Angels scored during their previous 29 innings facing Hernandez this season.

--RHP Nick Tropeano outpitched Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez on Tuesday, when he allowed only two runs on four hits over five innings, leaving the game with a 4-2 lead. “It’s great,” he said of earning a win against Hernandez. “Obviously, when you have a big dog like that on the mound, every run counts, every pitch counts.”

--CF Mike Trout hit his 36th home run of the season, and his fourth career homer against Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez, with a solo shot in the sixth inning Tuesday. The leadoff homer proved to be the game-winner in the Angels’ 4-3 victory.

--C Carlos Perez had hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday. He finished 3-for-4 in the Angels’ 4-3 win over Seattle.

--RHP Jered Weaver is scheduled to make his first start against Seattle since Opening Day when he pitched Wednesday at Safeco Field. Weaver had a combined 17 starts against the Mariners over the previous five seasons, but a stint on the disabled list has limited him to just 22 starts so far this season. In the season opener, the Mariners beat Weaver 4-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Felix is one of the top pitchers of his generation. Mike (Trout) definitely has some numbers (against Hernandez) that jump out, but Mike’s pretty good, too.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after Trout’s homer off Hernandez helped the Angels earn a 4-3 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (flu-like symptoms) was not available Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He still will need a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson