Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The bruise that Angels starter Jered Weaver left on the shoulder of Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager on his final pitch Wednesday night was nothing compared to the pain that the Mariners’ Jesus Montero has delivered to the big right-hander’s ego.

Montero hit his fifth home run -- yes, five -- in 12 career at-bats against Weaver with a three-run shot in Wednesday’s fourth inning. Montero has a .500 batting average against Weaver (6-for-12) but is hitting just .242 against every other pitcher he’s faced during a disappointing four seasons with the Mariners.

“I’d like to pick his brain a little bit,” Weaver said with a shrug when asked about Montero’s success against him. “You’re going to have guys like that.”

The home run didn’t appear to faze Weaver nearly as much as what happened one inning later. During a two-out at-bat with the bases empty, Seattle’s Seager stepped in and took the first pitch before signaling for a late timeout. That seemed to upset Weaver, who exchanged a few words with the Seattle third baseman before home-plate umpire Brian O‘Nara stepped in the way. When the umpire returned to his perch behind the catcher, Seager made an exaggerated motion to signal for a timeout again. Once he got set, Weaver threw a pitch that drilled Seager in the shoulder and brought an immediate ejection.

“It is what it is,” Weaver said. “I happened to hit him. I tried to make a pitch there, and it hit him.”

Weaver’s intention was subject to debate, but what was abundantly clear was that Seager upset him.

”It’s not when he’s ready, it’s when we’re both ready,“ Weaver said afterward, referring to Seager’s prolonged timeout. ”When you’ve got both your feet in there, it means you’re ready to go.

“I don’t know if Derek Jeter did that in his third or fourth year or not. I just know I was ready to throw the pitch.”

Seager blamed Weaver for escalating the situation but admitted trying to throw the pitcher off his game by taking a long timeout. He added that he was shocked Weaver would throw at him with so much on the line for the Angels.

“I was surprised he hit me because if he hits me there, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen,” Seager said. “He’s going to be out of the game.”

Thanks to a 3-1 loss to Seattle that saw the Angels drop their third of four games, they could be out of the wild-card race soon. Los Angeles sits four games back with 17 to go and enters a do-or-die series against Minnesota this week. Anything less than three wins in that series could put the final nail in the Angels’ coffin.

“We had to come in here and try to sweep these guys, and it didn’t happen,” Weaver said. “All we’ve got to worry about now is winning each game.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.21 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 8-5, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout had a rare off night Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4 and stranded three runners. His worst at-bat came with runners on the corners in the eighth inning, when he struck out swinging to end the threat with the Angels trailing 3-1.

--LF David Murphy was back in the leadoff spot Wednesday, his second time this year filling that role for the Angels. Murphy, who homered as the leadoff hitter in Tuesday’s win, did it again with a solo shot in Wednesday’s sixth.

--C Carlos Perez had two more hits Wednesday, giving him five over the final two games of the Seattle series.

--RHP Jered Weaver got ejected in Wednesday’s fifth inning for hitting Seattle 3B Kyle Seager with a pitch. Weaver said he wasn’t trying to hit Seager, but the pair had exchanged words just before Weaver threw the pitch. “It was only 82 (miles per hour), so I think he’ll be all right,” Weaver said.

--1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-11 in the Seattle series. Manager Mike Scioscia admitted after Wednesday’s 0-for-4 performance that Pujols is struggling through a sore foot. Scioscia said sitting Pujols down for a game or two won’t make the foot feel any better, so he’s trying to let him play through it.

--LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch Game 1 of the Angels’ huge series at Minnesota on Thursday. Santiago has allowed just two runs off six hits over 13 innings this month. He has yet to face the Twins in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had to come in here and try to sweep these guys, and it didn’t happen. All we’ve got to worry about now is winning each game.” -- Angels starter Jered Weaver, who was ejected after hitting a batter with a pitch in Wednesday’s loss to the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (sore foot) continues to play through a sore foot, manager Mike Scioscia said.

--RHP Huston Street (flu-like symptoms) was not available Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He still will need a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson