Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

Los Angeles Angels

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a late arrival in the Twin Cities on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Angels didn’t look like a team that was lacking energy when they opened up a critical four-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

After a late game Wednesday night in Seattle against the Mariners, the Angels did not get on their plane until after midnight Pacific Time, arriving in Minnesota sometime around 4:30 a.m. Central.

Unloading luggage, boarding the bus and checking into the hotel, Angels players did not put their heads on their pillows until well after 6 a.m., approximately 13 hours before first pitch on Thursday.

After a rough first inning that saw Los Angeles fall behind quickly 5-0, the Angels offense exploded for 11 runs on 15 hits in a 11-8 win, moving to within one game of the Twins in the American League wild card standings. The Angels trail the slumping Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games for the second wild card spot.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia didn’t expect the kind of offensive outburst he witnessed on Thursday night but said he believed his team would have more energy for game one of the series because of adrenaline.

“My experience says, (Thursday) we’ll go out, we’ll have adrenaline, guys will be great,” Scioscia said. “We’ll have to pay attention to what happens tomorrow night and the night after. I think it catches up with you.”

The jet lag was magnified because of the west to east travel, where L.A. lost two hours in the translation.

“That’ll have an effect on you eventually,” Scioscia said. “The normalcy of just trying to get into a rhythm with your body, it’s always thrown for a loop when you have schedules like this.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.32 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-10, 3.81 ERA); Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-11, 3.81 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-9, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Twins. Heaney is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and will be making his first career start against Minnesota. After earning a win in five of his first six big-league outings, Heaney has won just one of his last eight appearances.

--RHP Garrett Richards will start the nightcap of the doubleheader on Saturday. Richards is 13-11 with a 3.81 ERA this season in 28 starts. Richards tossed eight innings against the Twins on July 23 in Los Angeles, allowing three runs in a 3-0 loss.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker threw a bullpen session Friday and reported no problems. He is likely to start the final game of the series on Sunday. Shoemaker has missed his last two starts with forearm tightness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an early start, and then there’s an obvious lag between games where guys stiffen up. Split doubleheaders are never a favorite for anybody. But we’ll be ready to go at noon (on Saturday).” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a rainout on Friday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-18. He was available off the bench Sept. 17.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 18 and reported no problems. He is likely to start Sept. 20.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Taylor Featherston

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson