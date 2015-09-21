Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Baseball history is filled with bizarre off-the-field injuries, and Los Angeles Angels set-up man Joe Smith added his name to the ever-growing list over the weekend.

Smith sprained his ankle Saturday morning while walking down the steps of the Angels’ downtown Minneapolis hotel. He thought he was at the bottom of the stairs but had one more step to go when his ankle gave out.

The injury meant Smith wound up in a walking boot and crutches later that day and was still using the crutches before Sunday’s series finale.

The right-handed Smith has appeared in 67 games for the Angels this year and posted a 3.71 ERA in 63 innings. His return is still uncertain -- sprained ankles can often be a tricky thing -- which means Los Angeles has to figure out who will fill Smith’s role in the eighth inning.

Manager Mike Scioscia didn’t sound too worried Sunday about having to employ a set-up man by committee.

“On a given day you can line them up, but you know how it goes through two or three days. You need that depth,” Scioscia said. “We’ll match up the best we can.”

Among the candidates to take over in the eighth inning are relievers Mike Morin, Trevor Gott, Jose Alvarez and Fernando Salas.

“You can name all of them,” Scioscia said. “These guys are all going to be a part of what we need to do to hold leads.”

As it turned out, the Angels didn’t need a set-up man in Sunday’s series finale against the Twins since Minnesota was already up 6-0 by the time the bottom of the eighth rolled around. But that decision in the eighth inning of close games is one Scioscia will have to make at some point during the final two weeks of the season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-11, 4.74 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 17-8, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Johnny Giavotella will head to Arizona on Sunday to continue rehabbing after being diagnosed with fourth cranial nerve palsy, which has caused double vision. Giavotella will face live pitching on Tuesday and Wednesday, but his return to the Angels

--RHP Nick Tropeano will make the start Wednesday against Houston. It will be just the sixth major league start this year for Tropeano, who pitched five innings in a win Tuesday against Seattle. Tropeano, 25, is 2-2 with a 5.26 ERA in five starts with the Angels this year. He pitched in relief in Sunday’s loss.

--PH Jett Bandy recorded his first major league hit -- and first career home run -- on Sunday against Twins reliever Glen Perkins. Bandy, who entered the game as a pinch hitter with two outs in the ninth inning, homered to left field in just his second career big league at-bat. Bandy made his major league debut on Monday against Seattle.

--LF David Murphy extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fourth inning. He is batting .318 (7-for-22) during that stretch. Murphy also is riding an eight-game road hitting streak and is hitting .317 in his last 17 road games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They gave me one ball, but I don’t think it’s the right ball. They’re trying to play with me.” -- Angels PH Jett Bandy, who collected his first major league hit -- a solo home run -- off Twins reliever Glen Perkins in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. As of Sept. 13, he still wasn’t close to being activated. He expected to field grounders Sept. 20 and was scheduled to report to instructional league the week of Sept. 21.

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-20. He was available off the bench Sept. 17.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) felt some tightness Sept. 1, and he hasn’t pitched since. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He played catch Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 18 and reported no problems. He started Sept. 20.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Taylor Featherston

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson