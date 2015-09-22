Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While achieving one milestone on Monday night, Angels veteran right-hander Jered Weaver fought the same issues that have plagued him for most of this season against a team against which he had enjoyed remarkable success.

Weaver allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while failing to escape the sixth inning in a 6-3 loss to the Astros, posting another line that added more distance between his days as a staff ace. Weaver matched Nolan Ryan for second in club history with his 289th career start, but he entered the week with a 79 ERA+, a figure that marks his fourth consecutive year of decline since he posted a 156 ERA+ while going 18-8 with a 2.41 ERA in 2011.

“It’s more than frustrating,” Weaver said after falling to 7-12. “I haven’t been able to keep my teams in games for the most part this year. I’ve sprinkled in some good outings. But I‘m just going out there and battling. Trying to keep us in the game. I wasn’t able to do so tonight. It’s been the story of my season so far for myself.”

While much has been made of his precipitous decline in fastball velocity -- Weaver rarely touches the upper-80s with his heater -- his ability to utilize guile served him well in previous outings against the Astros. But after posting a 1.71 ERA over three starts against Houston this season, Weaver could barely hold off the onslaught in a critical game for the Angels’ postseason hopes, allowing a pair of home runs that put the club at a deficit through just three innings of action.

For Weaver, with more than 1,800 innings on his arm, the reality that adjustments are harder to come by remains as daunting as ever.

”We saw last year where some of the adjustments he made kicked in probably a little bit easier than this year,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”He’s trying to make some but it’s just coming slowly. You look at the game he pitched in the playoffs, which was basically a year ago, his stuff was really good. I think it’s still in there. I think we’re focused on where we want to be through this stretch of games. That’s all Weav is looking at.

“I know that I‘m very, very confident that’s he’s going to be retooled as he gets back into the winter and hopefully come back with stuff a little more reminiscent than you’ve seen from Jered.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-74

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.47 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-6, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Smith (5-5, 3.71 ERA with three saves) underwent an MRI that confirmed his left ankle on Monday, and the timetable for his return remains unknown. Smith, who leads Angels relievers with 63 innings pitched, suffered the injury in a freak accident at the team hotel in Minneapolis last Saturday.

--RHP Jered Weaver made his 289th career start, passing RHP Nolan Ryan for the second-most starts in club history. Weaver had his streak of six consecutive starts allowing two runs or less to the Astros snapped. He had been 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA during that stretch.

--LF David Murphy recorded his 10th pinch-hit of the season and eighth pinch-RBI in the ninth inning. Murphy is now tied with Rays OF Brandon Guyer for the American League lead in pinch hits, and is batting .323 (10-for-31) as a pinch hitter this season.

--3B David Freese recorded his eighth double in 19 games since returning from the disabled list. Prior to that stint on the DL, Freese had five doubles over his previous 41 games. With 25 doubles this season, Freese joins Pablo Sandoval, Kyle Seager and Adrian Beltre as the only third basemen to tally 25 doubles in every season since 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, 82 (mph) and up in this ballpark doesn’t quite work too good. I wish I felt as good as I did in the bullpen. That’s probably the best pregame bullpen I’ve thrown in a year. Just couldn’t translate it over to the game.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, after allowing five runs on nine hits in the loss to the Astros Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Smith (left ankle) underwent an MRI that confirmed his left ankle injury on Sept. 21, and the timetable for his return remains unknown. Smith suffered the injury in a freak accident Sept. 19.

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-21. He is day-to-day.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. He was scheduled to report to the instructional league the week of Sept. 21-27.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Taylor Featherston

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson