Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Opportunity is coming sporadically for Los Angeles Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano this season -- one start each in April, July and August before three followed this month.

On Wednesday, the Angels’ playoff hopes might hinge on his performance against his former club.

With a rainout last Friday in Minnesota pushing the start of left-hander Andrew Heaney back one day, Tropeano must fill in the gap in the series finale against the Houston Astros.

The Angels will enter 2 1/2 games behind Houston in the chase for the second American League wild card. Tropeano (2-2, 5.06 ERA) needs to pitch effectively against the organization that traded him along with catcher Carlos Perez on Nov. 5, 2014, for catcher Hank Conger.

“I think his challenge is going out there and pitch good baseball, not pitching against a team that traded him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I wouldn’t sense there’s any difference.”

Tropeano, selected by the Astros in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, has wavered through an up-and-down campaign. While injuries and attrition opened the door for him to secure a spot in the rotation, he has struggled to retain his position. Wednesday might serve as one final audition heading into the offseason, one that might be shorter should Tropeano pitch well enough to keep the Angels right on the Astros’ heels.

”I think Nick at times has shown that his stuff plays in the big leagues, and when he can get into good spots and control counts, he’s got a lively arm and he’s got some good out pitches that he can use,“ Scioscia said. ”His problem has been consistency and commanding some counts.

“He’s gotten behind a little bit and maybe has had to get back into a lot of counts some games, and that’s a tough way to go. But there’s no doubt that his stuff plays, and hopefully he’ll use his experience of getting an opportunity to make starts up here to make the adjustments he needs, and he’s already started to. That’ll propel him next year into a candidate for our rotation.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 5.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Johnny Giavotella faced live pitching Tuesday, and he might return before the regular season concludes. Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24 with an illness later diagnosed as fourth cranial nerve palsy, a condition that caused him to experience double vision whenever he looked left.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will not pitch during the weekend series against the Mariners but should start next week against Oakland. Shoemaker experienced moderate soreness following his previous start against the Twins on Sunday, his first appearance in 19 days after dealing with a strained right forearm.

--CF Mike Trout hit his 40th home run on the season in the first inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers. He joined Troy Glaus (47 in 2000 and 41 in 2001) as the only players in club history with at least 40 homers in a single season. Trout is just one of 11 American League hitters with at least 40 homers before his age-24 season. Only five outfielders previously accomplished the feat: Juan Gonzalez, Ken Griffey Jr., Jose Canseco, Reggie Jackson and Joe DiMaggio.

--DH Albert Pujols belted his 36th home run in the first inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers, recording the 556th home run of his career to move into sole possession of 14th place on the major league career list. Pujols has hit 50 career homers against the Astros, the most of any player.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one of those great baseball games where you have both managers making a lot of moves. For me, it’s just executing pitches.” -- RHP Huston Street, whose four-out save closed the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Astros on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) was hurt in an off-the-field accident Sept. 19. He did not pitch Sept. 19-22, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-22. He is day-to-day.

--2B Johnny Giavotella (fourth nerve palsy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. He took ground balls and ran the bases Sept. 7, and he hit off a tee Sept. 11. He faced live pitching Sept. 22, and he hopes to return before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Taylor Featherston

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson