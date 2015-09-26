Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Angels navigate the tightrope representing their playoff chances, third baseman David Freese is trying to hold that tightrope steady.

Since coming off the disabled list Sept. 1, Freese is batting .333 (25-for-75) with 10 doubles and eight RBIs. After he went on the disabled list July 23 because of a broken right index finger, the Angels lost 24 of 36 games and fell out of first place in the American League West.

Coincidence?

“David has given us a big lift,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He knows his way in the batter’s box. If you get him up there with guys in scoring position, he’ll shoot the ball to right field.”

Freese demonstrated that ability in the bottom the first inning Friday night, when the right-handed hitter lined a pitch to the opposite field for a run-scoring single in the Angels’ 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

“He’s been through pennant races and playoffs,” Scioscia added, “and I think he has an understanding just to slow things down and have a good at-bat.”

Freese used that understanding when he came to the plate in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday against the Houston Astros, who held a 4-3 lead at the time.

“When you hear the crowd, it hits you to understand the moment and pinpoint on your objective,” Freese said. “It reminds you to take a breath and relax.”

With two out, Freese drove a 2-2 pitch into left-center field for a two-run double to lead a three-run rally that put the Angels ahead, 6-4. Los Angeles would win and move within 1 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot, held by Houston.

The St. Louis Cardinals know all about Freese’s late-season exploits.

In the final nine games of the 2011 season, Freese batted .379 (11-for-29), scored eight runs and drove in seven more, as the Cardinals overcame a 10 1/2 game deficit in the final three weeks to earn the only wild-card berth on their way to winning the World Series. Freese accumulated five of those RBIs in a 6-5 win against the New York Mets.

“If you’re fighting for the playoffs, you’ve got to have big hits,” Freese said. “It’s the time of year when you’ve got to come through, especially in this close of a race.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-73

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 18-9, 3.54 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Albert Pujols hit his 37th home run of the season and the 557th of his career Friday night. Pujols sent a 90 mph fastball from Seattle Mariners LHP Vidal Nuno into the first row of the left-field bleachers beyond both bullpens in the bottom of the first inning, and finished 2-for-4 with a strikeout. The National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player now needs six home runs to match the total accumulated by Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.

--2B Johnny Giavotella was activated off the disabled list Friday and drove in two runs in Friday night’s 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Giavotella had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning and added an RBI triple in the sixth to finish 2-for-3. Giavotella, who last played Aug. 20, missed five weeks because of a temporary nerve condition that causes double vision.

--1B C.J. Cron now has 19 RBIs in 21 games this month after driving in just 15 in his previous 43 games. Cron hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night to finish 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the Angels’ 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Cron has hit seven of his 15 homers this season in the seventh inning or later.

--CF Mike Trout registered his third multi-hit game in his last four contests. Trout went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored another Friday night in the Angels’ 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. In his past 13 games, Trout is batting .354 (17-for-48) with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

--LHP Andrew Heaney seeks his first win in more than three weeks Saturday night when he faces the Seattle Mariners. Heaney earned his last victory Sept. 2 against the Oakland Athletics. The left-hander lost his ensuing start but followed that defeat with two quality starts without receiving a decision. Heaney has allowed no more than two runs in 12 of his 16 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re neck and neck. We have a good chance but we’ve got to win games. That’s the bottom line.” -- CF Mike Trout after the Angels moved within half a game of the Houston Astros, who hold the American League’s second wild-card spot. Trout had three hits, drove in one run and scored a second Friday night in an 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) was hurt in an off-the-field accident Sept. 19. He did not pitch Sept. 19-25, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-25. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson