Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In desperate need of pitching depth, the Angels signed Mat Latos to a major league contract for the final week of the regular season.

Starters Jered Weaver (shoulder) and Matt Shoemaker (forearm) are nursing injuries, and the bullpen is short-handed because of injuries to closer Huston Street (groin) and set-up man Joe Smith (ankle).

Latos, who was designated for assignment last week by the Dodgers, gives the Angels a veteran arm down the stretch and could serve as a long reliever or spot starter.

”Some guys on our pitching staff have been stretched, they’ve pitched a lot, and we especially need rotation depth with Shoemaker up in the air,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”Latos gives us an option and some depth, and we’ll see how we use him this week.

“His stuff is real, his stuff is good. When he pitched against us he was really effective, so you saw his potential to pitch well, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

Latos, 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) combined with the Marlins and Dodgers this year, would not be eligible for the playoffs if the Angels make it.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Latos, the Angels recalled catcher Rafael Lopez from Triple-A Salt Lake, then placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a broken left hand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-74

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-7, 3.07 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tropeano will start Tuesday against the A‘s. Tropeano is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA in four games (three starts) in September. In his only career appearance vs. Oakland, Tropeano threw six scoreless innings to earn the victory on April 23 of this season.

--CF Mike Trout has not made an error this season in 153 games and 414 total chances. Only one Angels CF in franchise history had more than 120 errorless games in a season - Torii Hunter in 2008. Before Monday’s game against Oakland, Trout was awarded the trophy for being the club’s MVP for the fourth season in a row.

--RHP Mat Latos signed a major league contract with the Angels for the final week of the regular season. Latos, who was designated for assignment last week by the Dodgers, helps give the Angels some much-needed pitching depth because of injuries to both starters and relievers. Latos, 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) combined with the Marlins and Dodgers this year, could serve as a long reliever or spot starter. He would not be eligible for the playoffs.

--LHP Hector Santiago got a no-decision after giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits, two walks and two hit batters in 5 2/3 innings Monday against Oakland. “Hector was just not very efficient,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He got through five-plus innings but needed a lot of pitches to get there, hit a couple guys, walked a couple guys. But when it’s all said and done, he’s been keeping us in ballgames, and he did it again tonight.”

--C Rafael Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, then placed on the 60-day disabled list with a broken left hand. The move was made to open a roster spot for RHP Mat Latos.

--RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) worked on PFP drills (pitchers fielding practice) on Monday and plans to throw a bullpen session Tuesday with the hope of returning by the weekend for the final two games of the regular season in Texas.

--RHP Huston Street (strained groin) will not pitch again in the regular season, but he is hoping he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) is feeling better but still has not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of character in here. The way we’ve played the last week or so, the way we’ve grinded through injuries to our bullpen, we’ve had different guys come up big. I just think the never-say-die attitude, there’s so much that goes in to that and the results truly reveal the character of this team.” - LF David Murphy, whose pinch-hit line-drive single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Los Angeles to a 5-4 win over the A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- RHP Huston Street (Grade 1 strain of the left groin) was injured Sept. 26 and had an MRI Sept. 27. He will not pitch again in the regular season, but is hoping he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) is feeling better as of Sept. 28 but still has not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jered Weaver (shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 27 game. His next scheduled start will be the final weekend of the season against Texas.

--RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) was hurt in an off-the-field accident Sept. 19. He did not pitch Sept. 19-28. He worked on PFP drills (pitchers fielding practice) on Sept. 28 and plans to throw a bullpen session Sept. 29 with the hope of returning by the weekend for the final two games of the regular season.

--INF Grant Green (left Achilles tendon soreness) did not play Sept. 1-28. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Mat Latos

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Grant Green

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson