Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It took nearly all season, but the Los Angeles Angels finally seem to have filled some glaring holes in their lineup.

During their seven-game winning streak, which ended with Wednesday’s 8-7 loss to the A‘s, the Angels averaged 5.3 runs per game, more than a full run above what they averaged all season before the streak began (4.2).

“It felt like there were some holes there,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said when asked about the club’s offensive woes most of the season, “because there were some holes there.”

The Angels have gotten production all season from the heart of the lineup -- Kole Calhoun, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols -- as all three have driven in at least 82 runs and have combined for 104 home runs.

It was the bottom half of the lineup that had struggled, but now the Angels are getting production from David Freese, David Murphy, C.J. Cron and Johnny Giavotella.

“David Freese coming back (from injury), acquiring David Murphy, Johnny Giavotella coming back (from injury), no doubt our offense has taken a different look down the stretch,” Scioscia said. “Our offense is definitely getting a little deeper.”

The Angels will need the offense to continue its surge in the final four games of the regular season in hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington against the Rangers with the American League West title still up for grabs. Down by three games, the Angels need to sweep to claim the division.

“Texas is playing good baseball,” Trout said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in this clubhouse and we’ve got to take that confidence into Texas tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.29 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 4.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start Thursday against the Rangers. Heaney, who has a 2.23 ERA in road games this season, got a no-decision in his last start when he gave up two earned runs in six innings against Seattle. He has made one career start against Texas, getting a win July 26 when he gave up two earned runs in six innings.

--LHP Jo-Jo Reyes was activated to the major league roster Wednesday after spending the season pitching in the Mexican League and then at Triple-A Salt Lake. Reyes went 4-5 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) for the Bees and is expected to provide some bullpen depth in the final four games of the regular season.

--INF/OF Grant Green was designated for assignment Wednesday so the Angels could clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Jo Jo Reyes. Green hit .263 in 104 games over parts of three seasons with the Angels after coming to the club in a trade from the A’s in 2013.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up three unearned runs on two hits and four walks in six innings, getting a no-decision in what might have been his final start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s, ultimately an 8-7 Angels loss. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that Richards will be considered to start the final regular-season game of the year on three-days rest Sunday in Texas if the Angels need to win to get into the playoffs. As of now, RHP Nick Tropeano is lined up to start Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big loss today all the way around. We had too many errors. I had an error that cost us three runs, it’s inexcusable; we’re a better team than that.” -- Angels 2B Johnny Giavotella, after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) was hurt in an off-the-field accident Sept. 19. He did not pitch Sept. 19-28. He did fielding drills Sept. 28 and did fielding drills and threw a bullpen session Sept. 29. He declared himself ready to return to the mound Sept. 30.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) last pitched Sept. 20. He was feeling better as of Sept. 28 but still had not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jered Weaver (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 27 game. His next scheduled start will be during the weekend of Oct. 2-4.

--RHP Huston Street (Grade 1 strain of the left groin) was injured Sept. 26 and had an MRI exam Sept. 27. He will not pitch again in the regular season, but he hopes he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--C Rafael Lopez (fractured left hand) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 28.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Mat Latos

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson