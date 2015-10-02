Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just two nights ago, the Los Angeles Angels were in control of their playoff destiny and in the midst of making a furious charge at possibly defending their American League West crown.

Losses in their last two games ended that dream and now the Angels need help to play on past Sunday. Thursday night’s 5-3 at Texas eliminated Los Angeles from the AL West title contention.

The Angels (83-76) are tied with Minnesota and one game back of Houston (84-75) for the second wild card playoff spot. The New York Yankees (87-72) locked down the other wild card Thursday.

The Angels realize their best bet is to win the last three games and hope the Astros lose at least once. If the Angels and Astros finish tied, the tiebreaker would be played in Houston. If it’s a three-way tie, Houston and Minnesota would play with the winner hosting the Angels.

Scenarios aside, the Angels are clear on one thing.

“We have to win out,” center fielder Mike Trout said. “We can’t lose anymore. It’s plain and simple.”

Los Angeles had won seven in a row before the current two-game skid.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-12, 4.76 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-6, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver is making 26th start of the season and 15th on the road Friday. He did not factor in the decision in last start vs. Seattle after tossing five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. In 36 career starts vs. Texas, he is 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA (234.1 IP, 91 ER). This season, tossed six scoreless innings and did not factor in the decision in only start against the Rangers on Sept. 5 at Angel Stadium.

--LHP Andrew Heaney exited with two on and one out in the fifth inning Thursday. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 22 against Toronto. He moved to 1-1, 5.23 ERA (6 ER/10.1 IP) over two career starts vs. Texas, both coming this season.

--DH Albert Pujols doubled and homered for his eighth multi-extra-base-hit outing of the season and 40th multi-hit game in 2015. He has 40-plus multi-hit games for the 14th time in 15 major league seasons. He has six extra-base hits over his last nine games.

--CF Mike Trout has played 80 career games vs. Texas, with Thursday’s outing marking just the eighth time that he has not reached safely against the Rangers. It was also the third time in 39 career games in Arlington.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) last pitched Sept. 20. He was feeling better as of Sept. 28 but still had not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jered Weaver (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 27 game. His next scheduled start will be during the weekend of Oct. 2-4.

--RHP Huston Street (Grade 1 strain of the left groin) was injured Sept. 26 and had an MRI exam Sept. 27. He will not pitch again in the regular season, but he hopes he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--C Rafael Lopez (fractured left hand) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 28.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Mat Latos

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson