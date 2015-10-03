Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia won a World Series and took his club to the postseason seven times. The current edition faces an uphill battle to make it eight, but Scioscia holds this team in high regard.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more impressed with a group of guys in all my time here,” said Scioscia, in his 16th season.

The Angels (84-76) still have life after beating Texas 2-1 Friday night. Los Angeles also kept the Rangers from clinching the American League West title.

“You never want to see that,” said center fielder Mike Trout, who scored the winning run in the ninth. “For us, we want to win games. We can’t lose anymore.”

Scioscia wasn’t so much caught up in spoiling a Texas celebration.

“We’re worried about our house,” he said. “We have to take care of our house. We have to win.”

Scioscia mentioned the adversity the team has faced, along with the injuries taking a toll on depth and forcing some players to take a bigger role. He said these players have never stopped pulling for one another.

“It’s a great group to be around,” Scioscia said. “These guys think about just one thing, and that’s playing the game hard.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 9-9, 3.52 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 17-9, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago is making his 33rd appearance (32nd start) of the season Saturday. It’s his 15th road start of 2015. The Angels have won all five of his starts since the start of September. In five starts this year against the Rangers, he is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jerad Weaver allowed one run in six innings and exited with the game tied 1-1. He took a pair of no decisions in his two starts vs. Texas this season, one run in six innings in both outings.

--1B C.J. Cron had an RBI single in the first inning for the game’s first run. It gives him 19 RBIs vs. Texas in 2015, second-most ever by an Angels batter against Rangers in one campaign (Garret Anderson, 21 in 2001).

--SS Erick Aybar matched his career high with two errors tonight, each coming on successive plays in the fifth. He’s had two errors in a game nine times in his career. Over last two seasons, both two-error games have come against Texas: 4/26 in Anaheim and Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big game. We’re fighting.” -- Angels CF Mike Trout, after a win vs. Texas kept them alive on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) last pitched Sept. 20. He was feeling better as of Sept. 28 but still had not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Huston Street (Grade 1 strain of the left groin) was injured Sept. 26 and had an MRI exam Sept. 27. He will not pitch again in the regular season, but he hopes he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--C Rafael Lopez (fractured left hand) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 28.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 20 to remove bone chips and bone spurs from the elbow. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Matt Shoemaker

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Mat Latos

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

Jett Bandy

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Ryan Jackson

INF Kaleb Cowart

INF Kyle Kubitza

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Matt Joyce

OF Daniel Robertson