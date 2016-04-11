Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Neither declining velocity nor shoulder tightness nor hip inflammation nor deteriorating neck vertebrae could keep Jered Weaver from pursuing his career by making his appointed rounds every fifth day.

The veteran right-hander overcame his latest physical problem to earn his first victory in his first start of the season Sunday, a 3-1 decision over the Texas Rangers.

Weaver conceded one run, one walk, one hit batter and six hits in six innings while striking out four and throwing 84 pitches. The veteran also passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and moved into second place on the club’s list of all-time victories with 139, and needs one more strikeout for 1,500 in his career.

Most important in Weaver’s mind, however, was his condition afterward.

“There’s no tightness in my shoulder, no tightness in my back, no tightness in my hip,” he said. “I can pitch like that for the rest of the season but I know it’s only going to get better.”

Since 2014, Weaver has been fighting shoulder tightness, declining velocity and an inflamed left hip. This spring, with his fastball barely exceeding 80 mph, doctors diagnosed Weaver with deteriorating neck vertebrae.

But Weaver adjusted his repertoire and the mechanics of his delivery. Against Texas, Weaver retired seven successive batters between the first and third innings, with his fastball reaching 84 mph.

“He’s much farther ahead than where he was in the middle of the spring,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He went from really having a tough time making and executing pitches to where he is today. That’s encouraging.”

Weaver defused three potential rallies in the first four innings. In the top of the first, the Rangers put runners at first and second with one out. But Weaver made Adrian Beltre fly out before getting Mitch Moreland to look at an 81 mph fastball on the inside corner for a called third strike.

Texas again put runners at first and second with two out in the third inning before Beltre ran into his own batted ball in front of the plate. In the fourth, the visitors had runners in scoring position with two out but Weaver forced Bryan Holaday to swing at a 73 mph breaking ball to end the inning.

“It’s almost like facing a knuckleballer,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He throws the breaking ball at different speeds and the fastball at different speeds. We had very limited opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on them.”

The victory not only enhanced Weaver’s career statistics. It energized his confidence.

“It makes me look forward to the future in baseball,” he said, “as opposed to thinking about maybe shutting it down.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 3-2, 3.82 ERA in 2015) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Albert Pujols registered his 1,701th career RBI in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Pujols singled to left field in the third inning to drive 3B Yunel Escobar home and move within one of Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who holds 23rd place. Pujols finished 1-for-4 but is hitting .125 (3-for-4) after the season’s first week.

--RHP Jered Weaver won his first start of the season Sunday. Weaver conceded one run, one walk, one hit batter and six hits in six innings while striking out four in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. The veteran also passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and moved into second place on the club’s list of all-time victories with 139, and needs one more strikeout for 1,500.

--3B Yunel Escobar had his second two-hit game in four days Sunday. Escobar collected two singles in three at-bats, walked once and scored a run in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. Escobar also made a solid defensive play in the third inning, when he charged and barehanded CF Delino De Shields’ ground ball and made a one-hop throw to 1B C.J. Cron to retire De Shields.

--RHP Nick Tropeano will make his season debut Monday night against the Oakland Athletics. Tropeano was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Salt Lake when LHP Andrew Heaney went on the disabled list with a strained left flexor muscle. Last season, Tropeano compiled a 3-2 record and a 3.82 earned-run average in eight appearances.

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start an extended rehabilitation program Monday at the team’s spring-training base in Tempe, Ariz. The program will begin with long-toss exercises. Wilson, who had surgery in August to remove bone chips and spurs from his left elbow, experienced tendinitis in his left shoulder early in spring training and has not thrown since March 25. Manager Mike Scioscia said he did not know when Wilson would be ready to pitch.

--RHP Danny Reynolds was claimed off waivers from Houston and then optioned to Double-A Arkansas. The Astros had claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers in December. Last year, he had a 4.57 ERA in 43 1/3 innings in Double-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t come here for personal accolades; I came here to win championships. With that being said, it’s very humbling to be in the same sentence as people who have done great things for this organization.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, who passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and took over second place in career victories for the Angels with 139 after beating the Rangers 3-1 Sunday.

