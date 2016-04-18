Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Angels relievers are struggling at the start of the 2016 season, and nowhere was that more evident than at Target Field over the weekend.

The Angels were in position to win all three games, only to see their bullpen struggle once again to hold a lead. Friday’s starter Garrett Richards left the game in line for his first victory, but he saw Greg Mahle, Mike Morin and Fernando Salas combine to allow three runs in just two innings as the Twins earned their first win of the season.

The following day, the clubs were locked in a late-inning tie when Los Angeles’ best setup man, Joe Smith, allowed back-to-back solo homers in the eighth inning as Minnesota finished off a series win.

Smith blew another lead in the eighth Sunday, allowing the tying run to score after back-to-back singles to start the inning. Cory Rasmus walked a batter in the 12th to put the eventual winning run on base, and closer Huston Street yielded a game-ending single to Oswaldo Arcia.

“It’s no secret, our bullpen hasn’t been as good as we’d wanted it to be to start the year,” Smith said. “I‘m supposed to be the one that comes in before (Street) and make sure nothing else happens and turn the ball over to him. We haven’t been able to do that.”

Part of the struggles have come from a lack of identity. Other than Smith and Street, Angels manager Mike Scioscia has been forced to mix and match among his other relievers to try to get from the starters to the back end of his bullpen.

Scioscia said he believes the Angels possess the ingredients to have a solid relief corps but that it may take some time to sort things out. That is the goal moving forward, preferably sooner rather than later.

“I think our bullpen is going to evolve, there’s no doubt about that,” Scioscia said. “I think we will get a little bit of clarity as we move on, but the best scenario would be for all of them to be throwing the ball well. If they match up, great, if you can get whoever is fresh and let them pitch the seventh inning, that’s great, too. But we’re gonna do whatever we need to do to close out some games out. We have a lot of confidence in those guys.”

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-0, 3.95 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-1, 1.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tropeano pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a pair of walks while fanning three in a no-decision. The run was the first and only allowed by Tropeano in 10 2/3 innings this season.

--DH Albert Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning. It was his second home run of the season and second of the series; he hit a solo blast on Friday. The home run was the 562nd of his career, one shy of Reggie Jackson for 13th on the all-time list.

--CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with a double. Trout is a .318 hitter in his career at Target Field with seven doubles and four homers in 63 at-bats.

--3B Yunel Escobar went 0-for-4, snapping a six-game hitting streak. It was the third time this season Escobar failed to get a hit. He had multi-hit efforts in each of the first two games of the series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough for our guys to go out there and pitch with their backs against the wall like they did. We talked about this last year, but until these guys really get their feet on the ground offensively, these are the games that we’re going to be playing.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

