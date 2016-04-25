Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Even with personal records, World Series championships and Most Valuable Player awards, Albert Pujols still finds himself occasionally wandering in the wilderness.

However, he has a map.

Pujols used that map Sunday to emerge from the longest slump of his career, 0-for-26, by tying Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for 13th place in career home runs. Pujols finished 2-for-4, drove in two runs and scored once in a 9-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

“I’ve been in this situation before and I know how to get out,” Pujols said about his recent problems. “The main thing is staying positive all the time.”

Since signing a 10-year contract worth $240 million in December 2011, Pujols has known both plateaus and wilderness.

In April 2012, he hit .217 with only four RBIs and no home runs but finished with a .285 average, 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Last April, Pujols collected just three homers and nine RBIs while batting .208 but made his first All-Star appearance for the American League before amassing 40 home runs, 95 RBIs and a .244 average for the season.

“I wish I control my swing and tell the ball where to go,” Pujols said. “But you can’t look at it like that. All I can do is just get myself ready every day and try to help this organization win. I focus every day on quality at-bats.”

Pujols achieved that goal four times Sunday. In the bottom of the first inning, Pujols propelled a 92 mph fastball from left-hander Wade Miley into left-center field for his third homer this season, a two-run drive.

The National League’s three-time MVP followed in the third inning with a line-drive single to right, then lined out in the sixth and hit a sharp groundout in the ninth.

“You see what he can do,” Angels center fielder Mike Trout said. “He’s not jumping at the ball. When he stays back and trusts his hands, he’s obviously the best.”

Despite his success Sunday, Pujols tries to maintain perspective.

“I’ve been hitting the ball hard,” Pujols said, “since I was probably 8-years-old.”

Despite his early struggles and his .153 average, the 36-year-old Pujols relishes each moment in uniform.

“I just thank God for the opportunity to play,” he said. “I love it. I enjoy it every day, even during the tough times.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-1, 1.35 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 0-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Albert Pujols ended the longest slump of his career by tying Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for 13th place in career home runs. In the bottom of the first inning Sunday, Pujols propelled a 92 mph fastball from Seattle LHP Wade Miley into left-center field for a two-run home run, his third this season and the 563rd of his career. That drive broke Pujols’ 0-for-26 slump. Pujols finished 2-for-4 but is batting .153.

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday. Trout singled in the first inning before finishing 1-for-4 with a run in the Angels’ 9-4 loss to the Mariners. Trout, who leads the Angels with a .299 average, has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games.

--LF Craig Gentry ended an 0-for-14 slump Sunday in the Angels’ 9-4 loss to the Mariners. In his first at-bat, Gentry singled up the middle in the bottom of the second inning. Gentry finished 1-for-3 and is batting .147.

--3B Yunel Escobar hit his second home run of the season Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth inning against Mariners LHP Wade Miley. Escobar went 1-for-4 and committed an error in the Angels’ 9-4 loss.

--RHP Cory Rasmus established a career high Sunday for innings pitched in relief, 3 2/3. Rasmus threw three perfect innings before allowing a walk in the top of the ninth inning, and then was replaced after Mariners LF Seth Smith hit a two-run home run. Rasmus allowed two runs, two walks and just one hit while striking out one and throwing 47 pitches as the Angels lost 9-4.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker took his third loss in four decisions Sunday. He allowed seven runs (six earned), six hits, two home runs and three walks while striking out four as Los Angeles fell 9-4 to Seattle. Shoemaker lasted just three-plus innings while throwing 73 pitches, 32 of them in the first inning.

--RHP Garrett Richards seeks to convert performance into victory Monday night when he faces the Royals. Despite losing each of his three starts, Richards has compiled a 3.00 ERA, allowed just 22 hits and nine walks in 24 innings and amassed 25 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t look at numbers. Right now, I just want to do whatever I can to help this team. The day I really look back at numbers and at what I’ve accomplished in this game is probably the day I retire.” -- DH Albert Pujols, after tying Reggie Jackson for 13th place on the career homer list with his 563rd on Sunday.