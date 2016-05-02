Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Angels started the road trip with depleted depth in the starting rotation, and things didn’t get any better.

Matt Shoemaker was sent down after another disappointing outing Saturday. Then No. 1 starter Garrett Richards lasted just four innings on Sunday.

Help is not expected to arrive anytime soon.

Tyler Skaggs, on the rebound from Tommy John surgery, was shut down after experiencing shoulder tightness.

Andrew Heaney’s forearm strain has been slow to heal. He will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection that will probably keep him sidelined until July.

C.J. Wilson is still more than a month away from returning from shoulder tendinitis.

Manager Mike Scioscia has said the Angels could go with a starter-by-committee strategy, with relievers combining to play the role of a starter. That’s essentially what the bullpen did Sunday in five innings of relief.

But that puts a lot of stress on a bullpen. The Angels need a more sustainable solution for the starting rotation. The question is, who will provide it?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-0, 3.86 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-2, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Kole Calhoun batted second for the first time and had three hits. He continues to be a better road hitter, coming into the game with a .319 average away from home versus .205 in Anaheim.

--RHP Garrett Richards did not have the outing the Angels were looking for from their ace, who turned in his shortest appearance of the season. With injuries depleting the rotation depth, Richards left after four innings in a 4-4 tie. The brief outing snapped a stretch of nine consecutive starts by Richards in which he pitched five-plus innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer.

--C Geovany Soto notched his second home run of the series against one of his former clubs. It was just his third homer of the season and broke a string of nine straight batters retired by Rangers reliever Jake Diekman.

--1B C.J. Cron came into the game 0-for-6 against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels but was 2-for-3 against him Sunday, including a two-run single in the fifth. Cron collected three hits in all to boost his average against the Rangers to .331 with five homers and 29 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday morning. Shoemaker had allowed seven runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings against the Rangers on Saturday.

--LF Craig Gentry was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26 with back stiffness. OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move. Gentry has five hits and two RBIs in 34 at-bats (.147) this season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left shoulder tendinitis) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Wilson had been placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25.

--RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of RHP Matt Shoemaker. Achter has one strikeout in one inning pitched in the majors this season.

--OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake when OF Craig Gentry was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back stiffness. He went 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Can’t say enough about our bullpen. These guys are pitching a lot. They keep taking the ball. These guys are picking up the slack.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

=