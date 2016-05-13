Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It is still only May, so it is not quite accurate to say a three-game series against anybody this weekend is “critical.”

However, the Los Angeles Angels certainly need to turn things around quickly before their season is lost, and it would behoove them to play well against the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners this weekend.

The Mariners have emerged as the early front-runner in the division, and to make matters worse for the Angels, Seattle’s general manager (Jerry Dipoto) and manager (Scott Servais) left the Angels last season, Dipoto resigning midseason and Servais following Dipoto north once the season ended.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is riding a six-game losing streak and it tied for last in the division.

The Angels have been hit hard with injuries, particularly to their pitching staff. Staff ace Garrett Richards (elbow) is out for the year, and the timetable for the return of No. 2 starter Andrew Heaney (elbow) is uncertain. Closer Huston Street (oblique) is also more than a month away from returning.

While pitching remains important, a look at the stats shows the Angels’ primary problem so far this season has been on the offensive side, despite their outburst Thursday in a 12-10 loss to the Cardinals. The Angels rank near the middle of the league in most pitching categories, but they are at or near the bottom in several offensive categories.

They rank dead last in the American League in total bases, doubles, homers and slugging percentage, are they second to last in RBIs and stolen bases, third to last in runs and hits.

Interestingly, the Angels are putting the ball in play -- they have the fewest number of strikeouts in the majors -- but it hasn’t translated into more offense.

”We’re also way down at the bottom in on-base percentage; we’re just not getting on base,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We’re not driving the ball; our slugging percentage isn’t helping us right now. We have more offense in this team and we know it, but it hasn’t come to the surface in the way we feel it will.

“We’re getting some walks, we’re doing a good job there. We’re definitely putting the ball in play. But we’re not bunching hits together and we’re not getting guys on base early in innings. And all that is what we need to do to pressure clubs the way we need to.”

The Angels’ starting lineup Thursday against the Cardinals featured five players hitting below .200. That included designated hitter Albert Pujols, who is batting just .194 this season and currently is in a 4-for-26 slump, though he did have two hits, including a home run, on Thursday.

Scioscia said there are no plans to move Pujols from the cleanup spot.

“I think you guys are misreading it if you don’t think he’s hitting the ball much better than his numbers show,” Scioscia said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-21

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-2, 3.69 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings Thursday. Weaver actually retired the first 11 batters he faced, but the Cardinals exploded with three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth. Six of the runs came in on home runs -- two by Matt Holliday and one by Matt Carpenter. “He just missed some spots,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “They have a strong lineup, no doubt, and I thought the first time through (the lineup) he did a really good job of hitting spots. But then he started to miss with some pitches in the fourth and fifth innings, and those guys didn’t miss the pitches.”

--RHP Nick Tropeano will start Friday against the Mariners. He got a no-decision in his last start against the Rays after giving up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, but he did strike out 10 batters. Tropeano is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three career starts against Seattle, including one start earlier this season.

--RHP Mike Morin has not allowed a hit in his past 11 games (10 innings). It is the second longest no-hit streak in Angels history, behind RHP Ernesto Frieri’s 13-game run in 2012. Morin’s role in the bullpen has become more important with the injury to RHP Huston Street, as RHP Joe Smith has moved into Street’s closer role.

--1B/DH Albert Pujols ranks second on the club to Mike Trout in homers (seven) and RBIs (20), but he is hitting just .194 with a .266 on-base percentage and a .372 slugging percentage. He already endured the longest hitless streak of his career earlier this season (0-for-26), and currently is in a 4-for-26 funk, despite collecting two hits, including a home run, on Thursday against the Cardinals. Angels manager Mike Scioscia, however, said he has no plans to move Pujols from the cleanup spot. “I think you guys are misreading it if you don’t think he’s hitting the ball much better than his numbers show,” Scioscia said.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin, acquired in a trade from the Braves on Wednesday, was activated Thursday. Chacin, 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts for Atlanta, will make his Angels debut Saturday against the Mariners.

--RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday to make room on the roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin. Achter was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games, holding opponents to a .231 batting average.

--SS Cliff Pennington had to leave Thursday’s game against the Cardinals in the fifth inning because of cramping in his left hamstring. He was replaced by SS Brendan Ryan.

--3B Yunel Escobar had to leave Thursday’s game in the ninth inning after jamming his right thumb. He will be re-evaluated Friday and is currently listed as day-to-day. Escobar has been one of the Angels’ few bright spots offensively, hitting .304 and leading the team with 41 hits and 10 doubles.

--RHP Javy Guerra was designated for assignment after Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. He was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 6, but failed to retire a batter in his last two appearances, allowing all six hitters to reach base. In four games for Los Angeles overall, he allowed three runs in three innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were some things tonight that were frustrating, for sure, but the comeback wasn‘t. The fact that we came back and were on the brink I think says a lot about the heart in that clubhouse. You can tell a lot about people when things aren’t going the right way, and right now, things aren’t going the right way for us.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels scored three runs in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded in a 12-10 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.