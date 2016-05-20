Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have endured an inordinate amount of injuries this season -- they currently have 10 players on the disabled list -- but no injury hit harder than the loss of Garrett Richards.

On May 3, the Angels learned that their No. 1 starting pitcher had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right (pitching) elbow.

That normally results in Tommy John surgery, meaning Richards would be lost not only for this season, but for the 2017 season as well.

Richards, however, sought other medical opinions and said earlier this week he would put off the surgery for now, instead opting for stem-cell therapy. The thinking being, he was going to miss all of next season anyway, so if the stem-cell therapy doesn’t work and he ultimately has Tommy John surgery a couple months from now, he still would be able to come back in time for the beginning of the 2018 season.

“Why not, right?” Richards said.

Richards believes it is more than just a longshot that the therapy will work. He points to the difference in his experience compared to most other pitchers when they tear the UCL.

“Most guys that have this problem will feel something specific while they’re throwing, and I haven’t felt that one pitch that tells me something’s wrong,” Richards said. “It’s hard for me to have surgery when I don’t feel like something requires surgery. Even the days before this injection, my arm felt fine. No pain, nothing. I felt like I could go out and play catch last week. The fact that it wasn’t killing me was telling me you have to listen to your body.”

Richards’ absence is the most notable, but injuries to others have all but eliminated the Angels’ starting pitching depth. No. 2 starter Andrew Heaney made one start before injuring his elbow and is doing the same thing as Richards -- choosing stem-cell therapy over surgery. C.J. Wilson has been out all season with a bad shoulder, though he could be back next month.

The Angels have scrambled to rebuild their rotation. They traded for Jhoulys Chacin and reportedly signed Tim Lincecum.

As for Richards, he conceivably could be back this season, if all goes perfectly.

He will be re-evaluated in six weeks to see if the therapy is working and there is improvement in the ligament. If the improvement is not significant, however, Richards likely will have operation.

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-3, 5.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin got a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings during the Angels’ 7-4 win over the Dodgers on Thursday. “You always want to go deep in games and you always want to help the team win,” Chacin said. “I felt my ball was coming out really good, just in the third inning I couldn’t make a good pitch to Kendrick.” 1B Howie Kendrick’s two-out, two-run triple on an 0-2 count gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead before the Angels rallied to win the game. “The bullpen backed me up today, they really rescued me today,” Chacin said.

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Friday’s game against the Orioles. Santiago is coming off his best start of the season Sunday, when he shut out the Mariners for eight innings on two hits. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six career games (three starts) vs. Baltimore.

--CF Mike Trout is hitting .368 with a .429 on-base percentage and .605 slugging percentage after falling behind 0-2 in the count. The numbers are even better than his overall numbers -- .327/.416/.588. The major league average for hitters after falling behind 0-2 is .155/.163/.225.

--2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-4 Thursday against the Dodgers, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .433 (13-for-30) during the streak. Giavotella lately has hit in the No. 6 spot in the lineup, and it seems to work for him -- he is batting .400 (8-for-20) in six games batting sixth. “It doesn’t matter where I hit in the lineup,” he said. “I‘m going to go up there and have the same approach. Look for a good pitch and drive it up the middle.”

--OF Craig Gentry, out since April 26 with a strained back, will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Friday. Gentry began the season in a left field platoon with OF Daniel Nava, but both have been hampered by injuries. Gentry is hitting just .147 (5-for-34) with one extra-base hit and two RBIs in 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to see Mike every day. You can look at his numbers at the end of the year, and they’re off the charts. But when you see him every day, you see him beat out a double-play ball to get an RBI, you see him steal a base, you see the plays he makes in center field. His talent shows up regularly every night on the field whether it’s his legs, his arm, at the plate in the batter’s box or on the basepaths. Mike’s always doing things that are helping us win. And he did a lot tonight, obviously.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on CF Mike Trout, who homered, singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs Thursday as the Angels beat the Dodgers 7-4.