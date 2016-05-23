Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM -- It's been a trying month for the Los Angeles Angels. Since April 28, the Angels have put eight players on the disabled list. They've lost their closer, Huston Street, for the time being, and they lost their ace, Garrett Richards, for the rest of the season.

With a depleted farm system, there were calls from some in baseball to trade Mike Trout in order to restock it. General manager Billy Eppler shot down that idea and Trout himself said he didn't want to be moved. He still thinks the Angels can contend this season.

Despite the fact that they dropped two of three games to the Baltimore Orioles, that chemistry Trout keeps talking about has shown through in what was otherwise a good week for the Angels. With a chance to win valuable division games next week in Texas, the Angels think they're finally turning a corner.

"There's a lot of guys that got off to slow starts at the beginning of the season that are starting to come around and swing the bats well," pitcher Jered Weaver said.

"Pitching is getting a lot better. There was a time when the bullpen had to pick us up because we weren't getting deep enough in games. But (Matt Shoemaker) threw a great game last night and it's kind of like that friendly competition, we're going to go out there and match what he did."

The Angels' role players have stepped up and played far bigger roles in the absence of their battery mates.

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella moved up to fifth in the order on Sunday and manager Mike Scioscia said it's a move he might stick with. Giavotella went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

A spark-plug in the middle of the order, Giavotella's all-out playing style has been effective.

"Johnny brings contact and hits with guys on base, that's what you want," Scioscia said. "Right now as far as where our lineup is we want someone to take advantage of what Mike and Albert (Pujols) create and right now that's Johnny."

Catcher Carlos Perez has also heated up as of late. He's brought a renewed aggression to his at-bats and saw results in the form of a three-run homer on Sunday.

The Angels say it was just a matter of time before things turned around. They're far from being out of the woods, but hope to continue their forward trajectory this week in Texas.

"We're starting to click a little bit," Weaver said. "It's nice to see."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 3.30 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 5.63 ERA) PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Johnny Giavotella moved up to fifth in the order on Sunday and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. He extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. During that span, he's hitting .395 (17-for-42) with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. His .349 batting average in the month of May is third among all American League second basemen.

--RHP Jered Weaver made his 300th career start on Sunday and became the second pitcher in club history to make at least 300 starts (Chuck Finley is the all-time leader with 379 starts). Weaver went seven innings for the second-straight game he gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out a season-high six. Weaver has walked two or fewer batters in all nine of his starts this season. He's won 11 of his last 14 decisions at home.

--3B Yunel Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for his 18th multi-hit game of the season on Sunday. He's hitting .338 (26-for-77) with three doubles, four RBIs and 10 runs scored this month. He owns a career average of .299 in the month of May.

--C Carlos Perez hit his second home run of the season on Sunday. He went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs. Perez has hit safely in three straight games and has eight hits in his last 21 at-bats.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake City and added to the major league roster on Sunday. Luetge was available in the bullpen but did not pitch. His last major league appearance was April 25, 2015, with the Seattle Mariners. RHP A.J. Achter was designated for assignment in order to make space for Luetge.

--RHP Tim Lincecum, who was signed as a free agent Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City. Lincecum is expected to throw a simulated game in Arizona before making two starts in Triple-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "I think he went stronger as the game went on. His ability to command the fastball was important, and he was spinning it well, mixing some changeups, just kept them off balance all afternoon." -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Jered Weaver after a win Sunday.