Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ starting rotation, already burdened by injuries and inconsistency, received more bad news over the weekend.

Left-hander C.J. Wilson has been diagnosed with biceps tendinitis that will interrupt his rehabilitation program. Wilson had been scheduled to pitch Monday night for Triple-A Salt Lake, and was anticipating returning to the rotation in mid-June. Instead, doctors will perform more tests this week.

Wilson experienced problems during his bullpen session Saturday, three days after throwing 56 pitches for Class A Inland Empire and being discouraged with his performance.

“For the first time,” Wilson said, “the game the other day was more of a downer than anything else, despite the results, which were I would say, average, considering the competition I was against.”

The 35-year-old veteran has been on the disabled list since experiencing shoulder inflammation in spring training. Wilson has not pitched since July and underwent surgery in August to remove bone chips and spurs from his elbow.

“I‘m trying to take little gains and figure out how to keep gaining,” Wilson said. “But at the same time, I have not been presented with a scientific process on how this is supposed to work. I am going out there and taking the advice I get and trying to push my body as far it can go.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 2-3, 5.40 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-3, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Cliff Pennington made his first start since being activated from the disabled list Saturday. Pennington went 2-for-5, walked and struck out in an 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings. A strained left hamstring caused Pennington to miss 14 games.

--1B Kaleb Cowart made his first major-league start at the position Sunday. Cowart went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in an 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings. Cowart, who made five starts at first base this year at Triple-A Salt Lake, moved to third base when 3B Yunel Escobar left the game in the second inning.

--3B Yunel Escobar left Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in the second inning. Astros CF Jake Marisnick’s line drive hit Escobar in the left wrist, causing a contusion. Escobar, who grounded out in his only plate appearance, is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP C.J. Wilson has biceps tendinitis that will interrupt his rehabilitation program. Wilson threw 56 pitches for Class A Inland Empire on Wednesday night and felt discomfort after his bullpen session Saturday. Wilson, 35, has been on the disabled list all season because of shoulder inflammation. He was scheduled to start Monday night for Triple-A Salt Lake but will undergo more tests, instead. Wilson has not pitched since July and had surgery in August to remove bone chips in his elbow.

--RF Kole Calhoun hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday. Calhoun propelled the first pitch he saw from Houston Astros RHP Doug Fister, an 87 mph fastball, seven rows into the right-field bleachers during an 8-6 loss in 13 innings. Calhoun added a triple, walked three times, scored twice and struck out once in going 2-for-4.

--2B Johnny Giavotella has hit in 16 of 17 games after going 1-for-6 in Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings. Giavotella lined a single of 3B Luis Valbuena’s glove in the second inning and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt in the seventh. But Giavotella struck out with runners in scoring position in the ninth, 11th and 13th innings.

--CF Mike Trout fell out of the American League’s top 10 in hitting Sunday. Trout is now batting .317 after going 1-for-4 in an 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings. Trout also received three walks, drove in a run, scored another and struck out once, and now has hits in 21 of his past 25 games.

--DH Albert Pujols recorded his second three-hit game in 13 days and his second of the season Sunday. Pujols went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI, an intentional walk and two strikeouts in an 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings Sunday. On May 16, Pujols went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin seeks his first American League victory Monday night against the Detroit Tigers. Chacin pitched for the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves before the Angels traded for him May 11. In three starts with the Angels, Chacin is 0-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They did a great job. One bad pitch, a hanging off-speed to Correa, and that was it.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on his relievers’ performance during an 8-6 loss to the Houston Astros in 13 innings Sunday. Astros PH Carlos Correa hit a three-run home run off a change-up in the top of the 13th.

=