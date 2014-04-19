Preview: Angels at Tigers

Considering the quality of the opponent, the Los Angeles Angels’ recent dominance of the Detroit Tigers borders on absurd. The visiting Angels aim for their 11th straight win over American League Central power Detroit on Saturday in Detroit. The Tigers have the right man on the mound to end the skid, handing the ball to reigning Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for the middle game of the three-game set.

Scherzer is charged with cooling off an Angels lineup that has produced 10 or more extra-base hits twice in the past five games, including their 11-6 win in Friday’s series opener. Howie Kendrick homered twice and Albert Pujols also went deep in that one, sending the Tigers to their third loss in four games. Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson hopes to reverse his struggles at Comerica Park, where he has allowed 16 runs in 17 2/3 innings over three career starts.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (2-1, 3.92 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (0-1, 2.70)

After a rocky season debut, Wilson has been outstanding his last two times out, allowing three runs over 15 innings in consecutive wins. He has racked up 24 strikeouts over his first three starts, including a season-high nine last time out against the New York Mets. Wilson hasn’t fared too well against Detroit, going 2-2 with a 5.50 ERA in 11 games (five starts).

Scherzer had his share of good luck during his Cy Young campaign a year ago, and he has paid for it so far in 2014. The Tigers have scored only one run with him on the mound in each of his three starts and he’s still looking for his first victory. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in four starts against the Angels and he has held his own against stars Mike Trout (3-for-10, HR) and Albert Pujols (1-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels lead the majors with 27 home runs, three more than they hit all of last April and the most in franchise history through 16 games.

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and has eight multi-hit games. Kinsler is 8-for-18 with a homer against Wilson.

3. Scherzer has compiled seven or more strikeouts in four straight regular-season starts dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Angels 2