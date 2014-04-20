Preview: Angels at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers finally ended their 10-game skid against the Los Angeles Angels and now they’re after their first series win over the Angels since August 2012. The host Tigers hope to continue the momentum from Saturday’s 5-2 victory when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday. Los Angeles looks to get its offense back on track after generating only a pair of solo homers — running its major league-leading total to 29 — in the middle game of the set.

Angels star Mike Trout is coming off the first four-strikeout game of his career but should be able to bounce back - he’s 4-for-10 with a homer against scheduled starter Rick Porcello. “That’s baseball, man,” Trout told reporters. “You can’t get a hit every time. It’s a long season. One game isn’t going to change anything.” Detroit won its first two series of the season but hasn’t claimed one since.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-2, 4.96 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (1-1, 4.15)

Santiago is still looking for his first win as an Angel, but his last outing was his best yet for his new team. The 26-year-old went seven innings and held Oakland to one run but didn’t get a decision in a 3-2 loss. He is 0-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 10 games (three starts) against Detroit - with both losses coming as a starter last season.

After a strong outing to begin the season, Porcello was roughed up last time out, allowing five runs on 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings in a loss at San Diego. The Angels have been a tough draw for him over the years, as he is 3-4 with an 8.34 ERA in nine starts against them. He lasted a total of just five innings and gave up 16 runs in two meetings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols has hit six home runs in his last 10 games and has 498 in his career.

2. The Tigers’ active roster has combined to go 9-for-51 against Santiago, and no player has more than two hits against the lefty.

3. Los Angeles 3B David Freese has missed the past two games with a tight right quadriceps but hopes to return Sunday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Angels 4