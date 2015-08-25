Preview: Angels at Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers look to halt to their respective four-game losing skids when the struggling clubs open a three-game series at Comerica Park on Tuesday. The Angels have been outscored 44-12 during their slide and have dropped 10 of their last 14 overall to fall 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Los Angeles hopes a date against Detroit will cure them as the team outscored the Tigers 26-10 while recording a four-game sweep from May 28-31. Mike Trout had an RBI triple among his three hits in a 12-5 setback to Toronto on Sunday and is 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles versus Tuesday starter Alfredo Simon. While the Angels are looking to apply the brakes, Detroit got run over after squandering an early five-run lead en route to a 12-5 shellacking by Cincinnati on Monday. Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double to improve to 19-for-36 during his nine-game hitting streak for the Tigers, who fell 5 1/2 games in back of the Rangers.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (5-9, 4.34 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (11-7, 4.52)

Weaver posted his first win since defeating Detroit on May 30 when he scattered five hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 1-0 triumph over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits in 17 1/3 frames since returning from the disabled list. Weaver improved to 5-4 in his career versus the Tigers after yielding three runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Simon recorded his first career shutout after allowing one hit and striking out five in a 4-0 triumph over Texas on Thursday. The 34-year-old Dominican improved to 3-1 in his last five appearances following the dominant display, and has pitched well at home. Simon owns a 5-2 mark in 11 starts at Comerica Park with a 3.44 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler collected three hits in the series opener and is 15-for-31 in the last seven contests.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

3. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez has hit safely in eight of his last nine contests, with multi-hit performances in four of them.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Tigers 3