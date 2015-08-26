Preview: Angels at Tigers

The visiting Los Angeles Angels vie for their ninth straight victory over the Detroit Tigers and 19th in the last 22 meetings when they continue their three-game series at Comerica Park on Wednesday. After mustering just 12 runs during a four-game losing skid, Los Angeles erupted out of the blocks in the series opener and has amassed 34 runs in winning all five meetings this season with Detroit.

Albert Pujols belted a three-run homer in Tuesday’s 8-7 triumph and is a blistering 6-for-12 with three doubles in his career versus Wednesday starter Justin Verlander. While the Angels reside a half-game behind Texas in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League, the tumbling Tigers have dropped five straight to remain 5 1/2 behind the Rangers. Miguel Cabrera is 22-for-41 during his 10-game hitting streak and recorded his seventh straight multi-hit performances to tie a career high, which was originally set from Aug. 6-13, 2006. The two-time AL MVP and 10-time All-Star has struggled against Wednesday starter Hector Santiago, batting just 2-for-11 with three strikeouts.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-6, 3.86)

Santiago fell to 0-3 in his last six starts after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings in a 9-2 setback to Toronto on Friday. The 27-year-old has issued seven free passes in his last two outings while permitting six homers in his previous four. Santiago owns just a 1-3 career mark versus Detroit, but scattered three hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win in Los Angeles’ 2-0 triumph on May 29.

Verlander suffered his third straight losing decision despite allowing just one earned run on four hits in seven innings of a 2-0 setback to Texas on Friday. Although the results aren’t there during his last six starts (43 innings), the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner has yielded only eight earned runs on 32 hits en route to a 1-3 record. Verlander is still searching for his first home victory of the season as his 0-5 mark with a 5.45 ERA leaves a lot to be desired.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 15-for-31 during his season-high seven-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar is 7-for-15 with three runs scored in his last four contests.

3. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Angels 3