Preview: Angels at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is looking every bit like the slugger who won two American League MVP honors as well as three batting titles in four years. The veteran slugger is riding an 11-game hitting streak heading into the rubber match of the three-game series with the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon.

Cabrera belted a two-run homer in Wednesday’s 5-0 triumph to improve to 23-for-44 (.523) during his hitting streak, though his run of multi-hit performances ended at a career high-tying seven in his last outing. Detroit snapped both a five-game losing skid overall and an eight-game winless streak to Los Angeles to pull within five games of the second wild card in the American League. Like the Tigers, the Angels have dropped five of their last six as they reside one game behind Minnesota for the final postseason spot. Chris Iannetta’s double in the ninth was the lone hit against Justin Verlander on Wednesday, but the struggling veteran is just 2-for-13 versus Thursday starter Randy Wolf.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-9, 4.76) vs. Tigers LH Randy Wolf (0-1, 3.86)

With right-hander Nick Tropeano being shuffled to the minors last week, Shoemaker is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to get the nod on Thursday. The 28-year-old struggled mightily in his last two major-league starts, allowing 13 runs on 16 hits in 7 1/3 innings before settling down to permit three in six frames in the minors. Shoemaker yielded two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings despite a season-high four walks in a no-decision versus Detroit on May 31.

Wolf suffered the loss while pitching on his 39th birthday Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits in seven innings of a 5-3 setback to Texas. The veteran settled down after permitting a four-run third inning in his first start since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo. Wolf has been inserted into the rotation on the heels of injuries to Anibal Sanchez (shoulder) and Daniel Norris (oblique).

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez has recorded three straight multi-hit performances and six in his last 10 contests.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in the series.

3. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos is 4-for-13 with two homers and three RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Tigers 2