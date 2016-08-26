Preview: Angels at Tigers

After beating up on the American League-worst Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers go for their fifth consecutive victory against another last-place team when they host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series beginning Friday night. Detroit has amassed 35 runs during its winning streak and outscored the Twins 25-12 in a three-game sweep.

"Our pitching is solid, especially in the second half," manager Brad Ausmus told reporters after Thursday's 8-5 victory. "But we're built to slug and it's nice to see it." Catcher James McCann collected four hits Thursday and is 7-for-13 with two homers, two doubles and four RBIs during a four-game hitting streak for the Tigers, who are two games out of the second wild card and 4 1/2 back of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. The Angels had dropped 15 of 18 before taking the final two games in Toronto as Mike Trout went 6-for-9 with a homer and five RBIs in the two victories. Teammate Albert Pujols reached a milestone Thursday, becoming the fifth player in major-league history with 13 seasons of 100 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-11, 5.22 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (13-7, 3.38)

Nolasco is winless in four outings since he was traded to Los Angeles, losing his third straight start after giving up five runs over 6 1/3 innings to the New York Yankees last time out. Nolasco struggled in his first two starts versus the Tigers this season but pitched six innings of one-run ball at Detroit on July 18. Ian Kinsler (9-for-26), Victor Martinez (7-for-17) and J.D. Martinez (7-for-21) have had success versus Nolasco.

Verlander rebounded from a three-homer loss to Kansas City by limiting Boston to one run and three hits over six innings to improve to 6-1 over his last 10 outings. During that hot streak, which dates to July 2, the 33-year-old has permitted two runs or fewer on nine occasions and has failed to pitch at least six innings only once. Trout is 1-for-12 lifetime against Verlander, who is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez was 7-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs in the sweep at Minnesota.

2. Pujols needs two RBIs to reach 1,800 for his career. He is 21st on the all-time list.

3. Tigers SS Jose Iglesias is set to come off the disabled list Friday but Ausmus said he is keeping Erick Aybar in the starting lineup.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Angels 3