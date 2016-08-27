Preview: Angels at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers haven't enjoyed much success against the visiting Los Angeles Angels over the years, but they are riding a five-game winning streak as the teams resume their three-game set Saturday night at Comerica Park. Detroit's 4-2 series-opening victory was only their sixth win in the last 27 matchups against Los Angeles.

Justin Upton continued a hot streak with a two-run homer Friday to improve to 10-for-24 with four blasts and 11 RBIs over his last six games. Cameron Maybin also homered among three hits and has seven RBIs over a four-game hitting streak to help the Tigers pull within a game of Baltimore for the American League's second wild card. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, who entered the series batting .360 in 43 games against Detroit, slammed his 585th homer to move one behind Frank Robinson for ninth place on the career list. Los Angeles sends left-hander Brett Oberholtzer to the mound Saturday while the Tigers counter with 10-game winner Michael Fulmer

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Brett Oberholtzer (3-2, 5.27 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-4, 2.58)

Jhoulys Chacin was scheduled to pitch for Los Angeles, but Oberholtzer will make his first start of the season in his fourth appearance with the Angels since he was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong outing in relief against the New York Yankees on Friday, permitting two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He made eight starts for Houston in 2015, logging a 2-2 record and 4.46 ERA.

Fulmer followed his best start of the season with one of his worst, getting knocked around for a season-high six runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Boston. The 23-year-old rookie tossed his first shutout in his previous turn, blanking Texas on four hits while striking out nine and not walking a batter. Fulmer dominated the Angels in Los Angeles on June 1 with 7 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers are 34-15 when hitting at least two homers in a game.

2. Angels LF Nick Buss is 3-for-25 over his last seven games.

3. Tigers RHP Francisco Rodriguez notched his 422nd save Friday to tie Billy Wagner for fifth on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Angels 3