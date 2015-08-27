Angels 2, Tigers 0

DETROIT -- Matt Shoemaker returned from the minors and gave up just one hit in 7 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Shoemaker (6-9), a Michigan native, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday after making a six-inning start for the Bees on Saturday. He had been sent down after giving up 13 runs in 7 1/3 innings in his previous two starts with the Angels.

On Thursday, the only Tiger to reach base against Shoemaker was center fielder and No. 9 hitter Anthony Gose, who singled in the third and walked in the sixth. Gose was picked off and caught stealing to end those innings. Shoemaker recorded five strikeouts.

Designated hitter Albert Pujols drove in a run with a sixth-inning single and left fielder Shane Victorino added a ninth-inning sacrifice fly. Huston Street pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

The Angels (65-62) won the series 2-1 and defeated the Tigers for the ninth time in their last 10 meetings.

Detroit’s 39-year-old starter, Randy Wolf (0-2), gave up one run on five hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out five in his second start since being acquired from Toronto on Aug. 20 in exchange for cash considerations.

The Tigers (60-67), who were shut out for the sixth time, have lost six of their last seven games.

The Angels broke through with two outs in the sixth. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor didn’t give Wolf a close pitch on a 2-2 count to right fielder Kole Calhoun, and Wolf wound up walking him and center fielder Mike Trout. Pujols then lined a single to left to bring home Calhoun. Pujols was tagged out in a rundown between first and second before Trout could score.

Shoemaker was removed after retiring designated hitter Victor Martinez on a flyout in the eighth. Detroit right fielder J.D. Martinez greeted reliever Joe Smith with a triple into the left-center gap, but Smith left him stranded as third baseman Nick Castellanos struck out and catcher Alex Avila grounded out.

NOTES: Angels 3B David Freese could return for the series at Oakland, which begins Monday, manager Mike Scioscia said. Freese, who has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a fractured index finger, has played four rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake as a designated hitter. “He’s going to play third a couple of days and then we’ll see where he’s at,” Scioscia said. ... Los Angeles 2B Grant Green returned to the lineup after leaving the series opener on Tuesday with right knee discomfort. ... The shutout tossed by Detroit RHP Justin Verlander on Wednesday was the seventh of his career and first since May 18, 2012, against Pittsburgh. Verlander came within three outs of a no-hitter before a double by Angels C Chris Iannetta. ... Detroit RF J.D. Martinez, who entered with a career-high 34 home runs, is averaging a homer every 13.82 at-bats. That ranks sixth in the American League.