Cowart's homer helps Angels defeat angry Tigers

DETROIT -- Kaleb Cowart's first home run of the season, a two-run fly ball to right in the third inning and strong relief pitching by scratched scheduled starter Jhoulys Chacin led the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over Detroit in a game marked by two Tigers players, their manager and hitting coach being ejected for disputing home plate umpire Mike Everitt's strike zone.

Chacin (5-8 overall, 4-6 with Los Angeles) was originally slated to start Saturday but manager Mike Scioscia decided to give lefty Brett Oberholtzer his first start of the season and move Chacin to the bullpen where he had a 2.55 ERA.

Oberholtzer lasted three innings and 59 pitches with Chacin coming in to begin the fourth. He worked four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out five.

Michael Fulmer (10-5) allowed five hits in five innings but this was his first start in a week and he had trouble with his control. He only walked one but hit two, struck out four but barely half the pitches he threw were strikes (56-of-95).

J.C. Ramirez took over for Chacin in the eighth and gave up an unearned run. Singles by Miguel Cabrera, Tyler Collins, a passed ball and RBI groundout to first by Andrew Romine made it 3-2.

Fernando Salas pitched the ninth to get his fifth save.

The Angels roughed up Fulmer for three runs in the third inning. Carlos Perez was hit by a pitch and Cowart belted his first home run of the season into the seats in right to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

Kole Calhoun singled, Mike Trout walked and C.J. Cron lined a one-out single to right to make it 3-1.

Ian Kinsler greeted Oberholtzer with his 23rd home run of the season to open the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff home run this season and 38th in his career.

Detroit's Victor Martinez was ejected for the fourth time in his career by Everitt after taking a called first strike with two out in the third inning. Martinez stepped out of the batter's box continued to talk until Everitt threw him out. He was replaced by Tyler Collins.

Everitt, who is known for his large strike zone, kicked out Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and hitting coach Wally Joyner for chirping after Kinsler was called out on strikes leading off the fifth. He also ejected J.D. Martinez after calling him out on a 1-2 pitch in the sixth; Martinez was talking on his way back to the dugout.

NOTES: The Tigers activated SS Jose Iglesias (left hamstring) off the disabled list on Saturday, and designated OF Alex Presley for assignment to make room for him on the roster. ... LHP Brett Oberholtzer is the 13th pitcher to start for the Angels this season, four shy of the club record. ... Detroit is off next Thursday and manager Brad Ausmus said RHP Michael Fulmer probably will have his next start pushed back. ... Manager Mike Scioscia said Los Angeles will expand its rotation after Sept. 1, but isn't sure whether that means spot starting pitchers or going to a larger rotation.